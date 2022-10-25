Save a Life and Donate Blood

The Junior League of Greater New Bern (JLGNB) is partnering with the Blood Connection and hosting a blood drive on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the parking lot behind the O’Mark’s Building in Downtown New Bern.
This is the second year the JLGNB will be hosting this drive and are encouraging people in the area to come out and donate this Halloween weekend. For every blood donation, $10 will be given to a charitable organization and the donor will receive a $10 eGift card – talk about a win-win!
“We are excited to partner with the Blood Connection to make this drive possible this year,” stated Allison Hinnant, president, JLGNB. “There is an urgent need for blood donations, and we encourage you, if you are able, to join us this Saturday and donate.”
Please register to donate here. If you or someone you know is interested in joining the Junior League of Greater New Bern, please visit the website.
By Catherine Burgess