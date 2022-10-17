Registration is Now Open for Youth Coed Basketball

2022 Youth Coed Basketball League registration with New Bern Parks and Recreation is now open. League participation is available for boys and girls ages 5 to 18. Age divisions are broken down by the following: 7U ages 5 to 7, 10U ages 8 to 10, 12U ages 11 to 12, 15U ages 13 to 15, and 3 on 3 ages 16 to 18. Participants’ age on December 31, 2022, determines their division of play.
Skills Assessments will be held on Tuesday, November 29th, and Thursday, December 1st with Team Drafts on Saturday, December 3rd. Games will be played in January and February.
Players can register online at our Parks and Recreation webpage, or in person at the West New Bern Recreation Center, 1225 Pine Tree Drive. Registration fee is $40 for City Residents and $70 for Non-residents. Registration ends Saturday, December 3rd or until rosters are full, whichever comes first.
For additional information, please contact Taurance Williams via email or call 252-639-2903.
By Kari Greene-Warren