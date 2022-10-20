Recap of New Bern Board of Aldermen Meeting on July 12, 2022

The July 12, 2022, meeting of the Board of Aldermen was held in the City Hall Courtroom located at 300 Pollock St. If you missed it, watch it on City 3 TV.
1. Meeting opened by Mayor Dana E. Outlaw. Prayer Coordinated by Alderman Odham. Pledge of Allegiance. The mayor talked about the shooting today at the Craven County Courthouse that left one person in the hospital and the other deceased. He questioned what needed to be done to prevent violence. He also thanked the New Bern Police Department for their quick response. Prayer by Reverend Robert Johnson of Ebeneezer Church.
2. Roll Call. Mayor Outlaw, Aldermen Robert Aster, Sabrina Bengel, Barbara Best, Johnnie Ray Kinsey and Jeffrey Odham. Absent: Jameesha Harris. Also Present: City Manager Foster Hughes, Assistant City Manager Marvin Williams, Assistant City Attorney Jaimee Bullock-Mosley, and City Clerk Brenda Blanco.
The mayor asked Police Chief Patrick Gallager to update the board about today’s shooting at the courthouse. Chief Gallagher stated law enforcement officers from the New Bern Police Department, Craven County Sheriff’s Office, and NC Highway Patrol were on scene. Also on scene were EMS units, members of the New Bern Fire Department, and the District Attorney. The victims were brothers from Bayboro. Unfortunately, the older brother, Jordan McDaniels, succumbed to his injuries. The suspect, Dakota Wright, is in custody and has been charged with one open count of murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and one count of attempted murder. The police chief noted this was not a random act of violence.
3. Request and Petition of Citizens.
– Barbara Sampson, Chair of the People’s Assembly, asked questions about the CDBG Annual Action Plan. She questioned:
– How were three households chosen to receive funding to rehabilitate their homes when the funding could be spent to serve the Duffyfield community as a whole? What was the criteria for consideration and how would one apply?
– When and how will the city make that information accessible to the public?
– Regarding the six bus shelters, there are only three locations listed in the plan. What is the plan for the other three shelters? She stated, “We aren’t sure that these shelters are the best way to achieve that goal right now…”
– Why is a significant amount of funds being spent on administrative costs? It is common for administrative costs for cities to provide in-kind service when overseeing projects like this. It seems like a significant portion of funding has been spent on things that should be covered in our Development Service Department’s normal operating budgets.
– There are serious drainage issues in areas like Duffyfield that still require attention and put residents at risk for unnecessary damage during hurricane season. Why aren’t we using extra funds like this for improvements that benefit neighborhoods rather than single households?
Sampson finished by saying, “We feel like this year plan for the community development block grant failed to offer much to the community as a whole in the future. We’d like to see the city do more to pursue community input when making these plans rather than putting the notice in the paper and passively waiting for the people to come to you. We’d like to see more of our leaders coming to the community and actually seeking feedback from a wider variety of citizens. We would like for you to…serve the underserved just like you serve everybody else in our community.
– Lori Ann Prill voiced concerns about the historical marker that Tommy Moore donated to the City. It was installed at Union Point Park and she wanted to know who accepted the gift. She said, the city manager emailed her, explaining the donation was handled at a department level by Parks and Recreation and it was removed at Moore’s request. He said the board would be asked within the next month or so to consider a policy for approval of markers on public property.
She also stated the relationship between officials and the public is fiduciary in nature and noted aldermen are prohibited from directing staff to execute tasks. Prill mentioned the picture that was taken by a mayoral candidate with New Bern police officers. She thought it may violate the elected official’s code of ethics and possibly violate NC General Statute 160A-169.
Consent Agenda
4. Consider Approving a Proclamation Honoring Dr. Dorothy Henderson-Bell.
During her tenure with the NC Emergency Management Division, Dr. Dorothy Henderson-Bell has been instrumental in assisting the City of New Bern with its FEMA claims. This proclamation will recognize her efforts and the assistance she has provided.
5. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Close Specific Streets for the Duffyfield Resident Leaders’ Neighborhood Soul Food Festival.
(Ward 1) The Duffyfield Residents Leaders have requested to close the 800 block of Cedar Street from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. on August 6, 2022 for a Neighborhood Soul Food Festival. A rain date of August 13, 2022 was requested. A memo from Kari Warren, Interim Director of Parks and Recreation, is enclosed.
Decision: Voted 6 – 0 to Adopt the Consent Agenda
6. Approve Minutes. Minutes from the June 14, 2022 closed session and June 28 regular meeting were provided for review and approval.
7. Presentation on CivicReady New Bern Alerts.
Colleen Roberts presented to the board. New Bern Alerts is the city’s new, interactive, mass notification and emergency messaging platform called New Bern Alerts. It delivers information and emergency messaging via text, email, telephone, and mobile app. Colleen Roberts, public information officer, explained how the system worked and how citizens can sign up for the free alerts. We received the press release on Sept. 30.
8. Presentation on 2022 National Night Out.
Police Sergeant Kevin Brice explained, “The objective of National Night Out (NNO) is to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. He announced NNO will be celebrated with a citywide observance at Union Point Park on Aug. 2.
9. Conduct a Public Hearing on the 2022 CDBG Annual Action Plan.
The US Department of Housing and Urban Development (“HUD”) requires Entitlement Cities to submit an Annual Action Plan to receive DBG funding annually. The City’s was allocated $269,786 for 2022. $53,957 is proposed to be used for administration and planning, $130,000 to complete the bus shelter project and $85,829 for housing rehabilitation. Public hearing comments will be included in the plan for HUD’s review and approval. Michael More, Barbara Sampson, Greg Homes, Elaine Rouse, Wendy Card, Elijah Brown and Terre Holloway asked questions during the public hearing. The majority of the citizens asked for future funding to be spent on other things than bus shelters. Residents asked what is considered low to moderate income and questioned why 20% of the funding was being allocated for administrative costs. This was an extensive discussion so New Bern Now will follow up with an article.
10. Consider Adopting a Resolution Authorizing the City Manager to Execute a Memorandum of Understanding with the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
The proposed Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) will establish protocols whereby the New Bern Police Department and MCAS Cherry Point will assist one another on an as-needed basis to provide non-reimbursable law enforcement support. The MOU does not create any additional jurisdiction or modify existing jurisdictions for either party. In part, the MOU will allow the Police Department to use MCAS’s training ranges. The term of the agreement is 10 years.
Decision: Voted 6 – 0 to Adopt the Resolution
11. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving the Sale of 604 B Street.
(Ward 1) After receiving an offer of $2,000 from Charles Diggs and Cecilia DiCarlo for the purchase of 604 B Street, the bid was advertised, but no upset bids were received. The property is a 0.19-acre vacant parcel that was acquired by the City in 2002 and has a tax value of $3,900. The bidders have spoken with staff in Development Services about their plans for the property and have expressed a desire to pursue the process. While the property is owned solely by the City, proceeds will be split with the County to satisfy a provision in the conveyance for outstanding, unpaid property taxes due to Craven County. If the sale is approved, the County will receive $881.25, and the City will receive $1,118.75, which includes the advertising cost.
Decision: Voted 6 – 0 to Adopt the Resolution
12. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving the Sale of 2101 Woodland Avenue.
(Ward 2) After receiving a bid of $10,500 from Kenny Muse for the purchase of 2101 Woodland Avenue, the bid was advertised, but no upset bids were received. The vacant 0.25-acre parcel has a tax value of $20,000 and was acquired from the NC State Highway Commission (now NCDOT) in 1960. The triangular-shaped parcel was created by the relocation of Highway 17. The bidder has spoken with staff in Development Services about his plans for the property and has expressed a desire to pursue the process.
Decision: Voted 6 – 0 to Adopt the Resolution
13. Consider Adopting a Resolution in Support of NC Department of Confirming a Speed Limit of 55 MPH on SR 1005 Between SR 1242 (Parker Road) and NC Hwy. 55.
(Ward 5) State Route (“SR”) 1005 between SR 1242 (Parker Road) and NC Hwy. 55 is a major street that is owned and maintained by the NC Department of Transportation (“NCDOT”). After completing an engineering and traffic investigation, NCDOT is confirming a designated speed limit of 55 mph. The proposed resolution signifies the City’s support of this. Once DOT has confirmed the set speed limit, an ordinance amendment will be presented to the Board to modify the City’s schedule of maximum speed limits to add this designation.
Decision: Voted 6 – 0 to Adopt the Resolution
14. Consider Adopting a Resolution in Support of NC Department of Transportation Reducing the Speed Limit on NC 43 Between SR 1483 Briarwood Lane) and the 0.101 Mile Mark North of SR 1481 (Gracie Farms Road).
NC 43 between SR 11483 (Briarwood Lane) and 0.101 mile north of SR 1481 (Gracie Farms Road) is a major street that is owned and maintained by the NC Department of Transportation (“NCDOT”). After completing an engineering and traffic investigation, NCDOT is recommending the speed limit be reduced from 55 mph to 50 mph.
Discussion: Alderman Best asked for the speed limit to be reduced to 45 because of the congestion of four housing developments. She asked for NCDOT to lower the speed limit. Foster Hughes said, “We can certainly table this.” Best continued, I look at the citizens in Lake Tyler, Planters Ridge, Pleasant Hill Mobile Home Park, Gracie Farms…it’s a busy area. Alderman Odham commented, “NCDOT is asking us to support their request to change speed limits, how about they follow our requests to that we send them numerous things to change on things.”
Decision: Voted 6 – 0 to Table
15. Consider Adopting an Ordinance for the Demolition of 1503 Oak Drive.
Staff is seeking to demolish the structure located at 1503 Oak Drive. The home is in a dilapidated state, and letters were mailed to the owners in February, March, and April of 2020 regarding its unfit condition for human habitation. An order was issued to demolish the structure by July 19, 2020. To date, no permits have been applied for, and the structure remains noncompliant and unsafe. All utilities have been removed, and the estimate for the City to demolish the structure is $6,800.
Decision: Voted 6 – 0 to Adopt the Ordinance
16. Consider Adopting a Budget Ordinance Amendment for Fiscal Year 2022-23.
This budget amendment will recognize a Brownfields grant in the amount of $500,000, which requires no match. The funds will be used to inventory, prioritize, and conduct environmental site assessments. The funds will also be used to develop two cleanup plans and three area-wide plans in the Greater Five Points area.
Decision: Voted 6 – 0 to Adopt the Ordinance
17. Discussion of ARP Projects.
The Board voted to divide $6,704,351 of American Rescue Plan (ARP) COVID Relief Funds into six wards. $2 million was already allocated for stormwater projects, $350,000 will be shared among Wards 1, 2 and 5 for the Redevelopment Commission’s McCotter House project, and $400,000 has been reserved for the Norfolk Southern culvert until further discussion is held between Wards 4 and 5. There was a question of funding being taken out of Ward 5 funding, but the benefit is in Ward 4. Alderman Best asked for clarification and the mayor asked for the two aldermen to sit at the table to discuss. Barbara Best asked it to be noted that she wished it would have been cleared up prior to voting on. This was another lengthy discussion and we requested public records from the city for a breakdown of funding so we can communicate the accurate information to taxpayers. Stay tuned for an article.
18. Appointment(s).
The original agenda noted, “John Blackwelder has resigned from the Historic Preservation Commission. An appointment is needed to serve out the remainder of his term, which expires on June 30, 2024.” This appointment wasn’t discussed.
Steve Strickland and Julius Parham’s terms on the Redevelopment Commission will expire on August 14, 2022. They were reappointed to serve for five-year terms to expire on August 14, 2027.
19. Attorney’ s Report.
Nothing to report.
20. City Manager’ s Report.
– Public Works was busy all weekend addressing issues related to storms this past weekend. He said, “We really only received complaints from two areas…Taberna and Greenbriar.” He said the city is looking at some plans to try to alleviate some of those issues.
– Hughes asked the board if there was interest in creating an ad hoc committee to come up with a policy for signage and naming, anything that’s going in public spaces to include banners. Mayor Outlaw offered to serve on the committee. Attorney Davis confirmed that the city didn’t have a policy.
21. New Business.
Alderman Best
– Reminded citizens to vote.
– Asked if there was funding for existing cemetery shelters. Foster Hughes said no, but he would ask staff to look into it.
– Thanked employees for their hard work. Reminded people to stay hydrated.
Alderman Aster
– Said the paint job on the F-11 Jet looked great.
– Mentioned there was more flooding in Taberna last weekend then during Hurricane Florence. He thanked Al Cablay, Director of Public Works and his staff for their hard work.
– Asked for update on Henderson Park. Foster Hughes responded, The new basketball court has been completed. We ordered a new shelter that will be coming.
A new fitness course will be installed. Adjacent to the basketball court will include things like bingo, hopscotch, foursquare, etc.
Mayor Outlaw
– Asked Alderman Bengel to talk about the American Flood Coalition (AFC) and Cares group meeting. She relayed, it went well and there are funds at the state level that Tony Allen with the AFC will be able to lobby for.
Alderman Bengel
– Asked the city attorney what the law is regarding skateboards on the streets and sidewalks. I tell the merchants to call the police. Attorney Davis said, “My recollection is no skateboarding in public spaces or on public sidewalks but in the last year and a half, two years the board amended the ordinance to allow skateboarding in the streets for purposes of travel.”
– Thanked the Chief of Police and staff.
– Expressed condolences on passing of Thelma Chadwick and Joanne Frank.
– Stated there was misinformation about her.
Alderman Odham
– Asked about budget for cameras at City Hall and the city manager said the staff is working on pricing.
– Noted, “I had some signs taken from the board of elections.”
Alderman Kinsey
– Thanked city staff.
22. Closed Session.
Went into closed session to discuss acquisition of real property.
23. Adjourn.
The agenda, packet, and minutes are published on the City of New Bern's website here.
Agenda provided by Brenda Blanco, City Clerk
By Wendy Card, Editor-in-Chief