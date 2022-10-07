Public Comments, Bike and Pedestrian Plan, ETJ, Among Items on New Bern Board of Aldermen Meeting Agenda – Oct. 11

The Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV.
1. Meeting opened by Mayor Jeffrey T. Odham. Prayer Coordinated by Alderman Royal. Pledge of Allegiance.
2. Roll Call.
3. Approve Agenda.
4. Request and Petition of Citizens.
Consent Agenda
5. Consider Adopting a Resolution Calling for a Public Hearing on the Rezoning of 4416 US Highway 17 South.
(ET J) Several months ago, Corey Thomas requested to rezone a 0.46-acre parcel from R-10 Residential to C-3 Commercial. The parcel is in the extraterritorial jurisdiction west of the Rocky Run area and is identified as 4416 US Highway 17 South and Craven County Tax Parcel ID 8-206-028. The Planning and Zoning Board (“P&Z”) unanimously approved the application at its Oct. 5, 2021 meeting. There were no public comments offered to P&Z at that meeting. The Board of Aldermen considered the request at its Nov. 09, 2021 meeting, at which time the matter was tabled. The applicant has requested this matter be taken up again for consideration. A public hearing is sought for Oct. 25, 2022. A memo from Matt Schelly, Interim Director of Development Services, is attached.
6. Consider Adopting a Resolution Calling for a Public Hearing on an Amendment to the Utility Customer Service Policy Regarding Line Extensions.
At the request of staff, the Board recently tabled an item to consider an amendment to the utility customer service policy with respect to line extensions. It is requested a public hearing be held on Oct. 25, 2022 to public input on the proposed change.
7. Consider Adopting a Resolution Authorizing the Submission of an Application for the Golden Leaf Community-Based Initiative Grant.
(Wards 5 and 6) The Department of Public Utilities submitted several infrastructure projects to Craven County for consideration as possible candidates for Golden Leaf Community-Based Initiative grants. The County identified the City’s West New Bern Water System Improvements project as a potentially competitive project and endorsed the submittal of an application. Subsequently, Golden Leaf has invited the City to apply. Construction of the project is scheduled for 2023 and is estimated at $3,500,000. The grant application will seek $500,000 in funding. The planning and engineering phases are complete, and the project is in the permitting and easement acquisition phase. A memo from Jordan Hughes, City Engineer, is attached.
8. Approve minutes.
Minutes from the Sept, 13, 2022 closed session and Sept, 27 regular meeting are provided for review and approval.
9. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving the 2022 New Bern Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan.
The City’s latest pedestrian and bike plans were adopted in 2009 and 2006 respectively. The New Bern Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (“MPO”) designated funds to update the plans, which will be combined into one. The MPO worked with a consultant, city staff, CARTS and NCDOT on the project. While the City did not have to provide a match for the plan update, any projects implemented from the plan will require a 20% match with the State paying the remaining 80% of infrastructure costs. Kim Maxey, MPO Administrator, will share a PowerPoint presentation to review the updated plan.
10. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Approve the Sale of 612 Second Avenue.
(Ward 2) Rise Up New Bern, LLC’s offer of $2,022 for the purchase of 612 Second Avenue was advertised, but no upset bids were received. The vacant residential lot is a 0.050-acre parcel valued at $4,000. The property was acquired jointly by the City and County through tax foreclosure in December 2016. At that time, the unpaid taxes, interest, penalties, and costs due to the County were $3,527 and the amount due the City was $2,850.33. The City also had a lien assessment in the amount of $4,860. If the property is sold, the City will receive $988.78 and the County $791.12 from the proceeds. A memo from Brenda Blanco, City Clerk, is attached.
11. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Approve the Sale of 208 Daniels Street.
(Ward 5) The Third Property Development & Estate Investment Group, LLC submitted an offer of $9,000 for the purchase 208 Daniels Street. The offer was advertised, but no upset bids received. The tax value of the half-acre vacant parcel is $18,000. It was acquired by the City and Craven County in 2019 through tax foreclosure. At that time, taxes, interest, penalties, fees, and costs due to the County were $3,596.22 and $713.18 to the City. Earlier this summer, the City demolished a mobile home on the property that flood during Hurricane Florence and was beyond repair. In exchange for the demolition, Craven County conveyed to the City its interest in the property. Thus, the City will receive all proceeds from the sale. A memo from Ms. Blanco is attached.
12. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving a General Warranty Deed between Habitat for Humanity of Craven County NC, Minnice Mabry, and the City of New Bern for 1205 Church Street.
(Ward 1) On March 08, 2016, the City approved the conveyance of 1205 Church Street to Habitat for Humanity for the purpose of developing affordable housing for low and moderate-income families. Habitat subsequently constructed a home on the property, and following Board approval in March of 2020, the property was transferred to a buyer. Unfortunately, the buyer has since passed away and the property reverted to Habitat. The Board is asked to execute a deed to transfer ownership to a new buyer. By doing so, the City will release any rights retained under a Transfer and Reversion Agreement between the City and Habitat. A memo from Jaimee Bullock Mosley, Assistant City Attorney, is attached.
13. Consider Adopting an Amendment to Section 54-157 – Employee Residency Requirements of the Code of the Ordinances.
The City Manager is recommending residency requirements be amended for department heads. The ordinance currently provides, in part, that department heads are encouraged to reside within the city limits and must reside within 8 miles of city hall. If they do not reside within these boundaries, they are required to meet the requirement within six months of the date of employment. With the exception of the Police Chief and Fire Chief, the recommendation is to remove the requirement for all other department heads to reside within 8 miles of city hall. Area municipalities and Craven County were surveyed on this topic, and the results are provided.
14. 14. Appointment(s).
a. The two alternate seats on the Board of Adjustment are vacant. The Board is asked to make appointments to fill the remainder of these terms, which expire on June 30, 2023. Appointees must reside within the City limits of New Bern and should have a background related to land ownership and development issues.
b. Alderman Kinsey is asked to make an appointment to replace John Riggs on the Board of Adjustment. Mr. Riggs’ term has expired, and he is ineligible to serve again.
c. Alderman Best is asked to make an appointment to replace Kip Peregoy on the Board of Adjustment. Mr. Peregoy’s term has expired, and he is ineligible to serve again.
15. Attorney’s Report.
16. City Manager’s Report.
17. New Business.
18. Closed Session.
19. Adjourn.
Individuals with disabilities requiring special assistance should call 639-2931 no later than 3 p.m. the date of the meeting.
By Brenda Blanco, City Clerk