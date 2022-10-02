Public Comment, D.A.R.E. Presentation, Appointments, Among Items on Craven Commissioner’s Meeting Agenda – Oct. 4

The meeting will be held on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at 6 p.m. in the Craven County Commissioners Meeting Room at the Craven County Administration Building in New Bern.
If you want to petition the board, you’ll need to sign up between 5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the door.
APPROVE AGENDA
1. PETITIONS OF CITIZENS – AGENDA TOPICS
2. CONSENT AGENDA
A. Minutes of Sept. 19, 2022 Regular Session
B. Tax Releases and Refunds
Tax Administrator, Leslie Young, submitted an explanation for the following releases:
– Parcel ID 8-029-1-061 transferred ownership from Broxton Anthony & Kristen Butler to Adam James & Kristalyn Joyce Pendleton on September 23, 2021. This deed was an oversight in our Mapping Division to update the ownership for Tax Year 2022.
– Parcel ID 7-006-111, Owner – R. Allen & Rebecca D. Gaskins, Location – 700 E US 70 Hwy. had a portion of their property acquired by North Carolina Department of Transportation on May 03, 2021. This acquisition was an oversight by our Mapping Division to correct the land size of this parcel for Tax Year 2022. The correction of this land size adjusted the appraised value from $261,000 to $78,000. The difference in Tax Year 2022 Taxes due is $1,070.55.
– Business Personal Property Account Number 92918, Listing Number 2022-206307, Owner – Michael’s Stores, Inc. properly notified Tax Department on January 24, 2022, that the business had closed on or before January 01, 2022.
– Business Personal Property Account Number 93143, Listing Number 2022- 206348, Owner – US Bank NA, Tax Year 2022 Tax Notice had incorrect depreciation schedules applied to the values for Tax Year 2018, 2019, and 2021 which affected the Tax Year 2022 appraised value.
– Business Personal Property Account Number 93143, Listing Number 2022- 409766, Owner – US Bank NA, Tax Year 2022 Tax Notice had incorrect depreciation schedules applied to the values for Tax Year 2018, 2019, and 2021 which affected the Tax Year 2022 appraised value.
The Board will be requested to approve the tax releases and refunds, as shown in Attachment #3.
C. Recreation and Parks Bench Donation Budget Amendment
This donation is from friends and family of Karen Wilkes for a bench in her memory. One of Karen’s favorite places was Creekside Park and she loved the waterfront area. The recycled bench will be placed at the waterfront and enjoyed by many for years to come. This bench will be called a joy bench and a reminder to us all to find the joy in the small things. The Board will be requested to approve the budget amendment, shown in Attachment #3.C., in the amount of $1,685.
4. DRUG ABUSE RESISTANCE EDUCATION (D.A.R.E) PRESENTATION
Sgt. Jason Detwiler and Deputy Patricia Moore of the Craven County Sheriff’s Office will make a presentation on the D.A.R.E. program, which is teaching students in Craven County schools to make decisions for safe and healthy lives. A copy of the D.A.R.E. PowerPoint is provided in Attachment #4.
DEPARTMENTAL MATTERS
5. PLANNING – ADOPTION OF THE NC DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION COMPREHENSIVE TRANSPORTATION PLAN (CTP):
Planning Director, Don Baumgardner, will seek adoption of the Craven County Comprehensive Transportation Plan as presented to the Board of Commissioners at their Sept. 19th meeting. The CTP Executive Summary was posted on the County’s website and a Public Hearing was held to receive public input. The Executive Summary of the NC DOT’s recommendations for improvements in Craven County is provided in Attachment #5.
6. APPOINTMENTS
A. PENDING
– Emergency Medical Services
– Fire Tax Commissioners (TWP 9)
– Havelock/Craven County Library Board
– Voluntary Agricultural District
B. CURRENT
Craven Aging Planning Board – seeks reappointment
– Carolyn Squires (Client Representative)
Craven County Clean Sweep – seeks appointment
– Tom Glasgow
Attachment #6.B revised By-Laws need adoption (Approved by the Clean Sweep Committee)
Southeast Partnership Board
– Applicant Owen Andrews seeks appointment (Attachment #6.B.1)
Craven County Recreation Advisory Council – seeks reappointment
– Ben Schreckengost (District 6)
Craven County Board of Adjustment – one vacancy
Two applicants attached for consideration: Joshua Whitford and James Ferguson, III (Attachment #6.B.2)
City of New Bern Board of Adjustment – ETJ appointment needed
C. UPCOMING – Terms Expiring
Voluntary Ag District
– Ricky Harrison (District 1)
7. COUNTY ATTORNEY’S REPORT: Arey Grady
A. APPROVAL OF CONVEYANCE AFTER EXPIRATION OF UPSET BID PERIOD 803 PAVIE AVENUE, NEW BERN (PARCEL NO. 8-007-105). The County previously received and approved an offer to purchase this real property, in the amount of $2,000, subject to the completion of the upset bid process. The offer was advertised, and there were no upset bids, the final bid being $2,000. The upset bid period has now expired, and the County Attorney recommends approval of the conveyance at the purchase price of $2,000. The County and the City of New Bern originally acquired this property through a tax foreclosure, with past due taxes and costs of foreclosure totaling $4,291.75. The tax value of this property is $4,000. See Attachment #7.A Note that this property is jointly owned with the City of New Bern, which has already granted final approval of this offer. Should the Board of Commissioners authorize this transaction, the attached resolution should be adopted, which in turn will authorize the execution and delivery of the necessary documents.
B. APPROVAL OF CONVEYANCE AFTER EXPIRATION OF UPSET BID PERIOD 2107 PEARSON ST., NEW BERN (PARCEL NO. 8-039-079). The County previously received and approved an offer to purchase this real property, in the amount of $3,750, subject to the completion of the upset bid process. The offer was advertised, and there were no upset bids, the final bid being $3,750. The upset bid period has now expired, and the County Attorney recommends approval of the conveyance at the purchase price of $3,7500. The County and the City of New Bern originally acquired this property through a tax foreclosure, with past due taxes and costs of foreclosure totaling $4,805.06. The tax value of this property is $7,500. See Attachment #7.B. Note that this property is jointly owned with the City of New Bern, which has already granted final approval of this offer. Should the Board of Commissioners authorize this transaction, the attached resolution should be adopted, which in turn will authorize the execution and delivery of the necessary documents.
C. APPROVAL OF CONVEYANCE AFTER EXPIRATION OF UPSET BID PERIOD 210 DUFFY ST., NEW BERN (PARCEL NO. 8-018-057) The County previously received and approved an offer to purchase this real property, in the amount of $4,500, subject to the completion of the upset bid process. The offer was advertised, and there were no upset bids, the final bid being $4,500. The upset bid period has now expired, and the County Attorney recommends approval of the conveyance at the purchase price of $4,500. The County and the City of New Bern originally acquired this property through a tax foreclosure, with past due taxes and costs of foreclosure totaling $1,914.21. The tax value of this property is $9,000.00. See Attachment #7.C. Note that this property is jointly owned with the City of New Bern, which has already granted final approval of this offer. Should the Board of Commissioners authorize this transaction, the attached resolution should be adopted, which in turn will authorize the execution and delivery of the necessary documents.
D. APPROVAL OF CONVEYANCE AFTER EXPIRATION OF UPSET BID PERIOD 801 CHATTAWKA LN., NEW BERN (PARCEL NO. 8-022-081). The County previously received and approved an offer to purchase this real property, in the amount of $12,000.00, subject to the completion of the upset bid process. The offer was advertised, and there were upset bids, with the final bid being $14,000. The upset bid period has now expired, and the County Attorney recommends approval of the conveyance at the purchase price of $14,000. The County and the City of New Bern originally acquired this property through a tax foreclosure, with past due taxes and costs of foreclosure totaling $9,777.06. The tax value of this property is $15,000.00. See Attachment #7.D. Note that this property is jointly owned with the City of New Bern, which has already granted final approval of this offer. Should the Board of Commissioners authorize this transaction, the attached resolution should be adopted, which in turn will authorize the execution and delivery of the necessary documents.
E. APPROVAL OF CONVEYANCE AFTER EXPIRATION OF UPSET BID PERIOD 2410 GEORGIA AVE., NEW BERN (PARCEL NO. 8-018-123). The County previously received and approved an offer to purchase this real property, in the amount of $8,000.00, subject to the completion of the upset bid process. The offer was advertised, and there were no upset bids, the final bid being $8,000. The upset bid period has now expired, and the County Attorney recommends approval of the conveyance at the purchase price of $8,000. The County and the City of New Bern originally acquired this property through a tax foreclosure, with past due taxes and costs of foreclosure totaling $8,889.78. The tax value of this property is $13,500.00. See Attachment #7.E. Note that this property is jointly owned with the City of New Bern, which has already granted final approval of this offer. Should the Board of Commissioners authorize this transaction, the attached resolution should be adopted, which in turn will authorize the execution and delivery of the necessary documents.
F. INITIAL OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY – 806 MAIN ST., NEW BERN (PARCEL NUMBER 8-006-350). The County has received an offer in the amount of $2,000 for this real property, which was acquired jointly with the City of New Bern through a tax foreclosure, with past due taxes and costs of foreclosure totaling $2,985.72. The tax value of this property is $4,000.00. Attached are copies of the Offer to Purchase, Foreclosure Deed, GIS information, and proposed resolution approving the offer and authorizing the upset bid process. See Attachment #7.F. Note that this property is jointly owned with the City of New Bern, which has already approved this initial offer. Should the Board of Commissioners approve this transaction, the proposed resolution should be adopted, which will in turn authorize advertisement for upset bids. Once the upset bid process is concluded, this transaction will be brought back before the Board of Commissioners for final approval.
8. PETITIONS OF CITIZENS – GENERAL TOPICS
9. COUNTY MANAGER’S REPORT: Jack Veit
10. COMMISSIONERS’ REPORTS
