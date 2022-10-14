Press Conference Held in New Bern to Discuss Multiple Shooting Incidents

New Bern Police Chief Patrick L. Gallagher and Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes held a press conference today, Oct. 14, to discuss four shooting incidents that occurred within the past week.
New Bern Now’s camera malfunctioned, so the first five minutes was not recorded. Here’s the summary of the incidents:
On Oct. 8, 2022, at 4:53 p.m., New Bern police officers responded to the 600 block of First Avenue in reference to a shots fired call for service. Chief Gallagher said, “The aftermath of that incident resulted in the Mr. Jamari I. Jones, 18 years of age who succumbed to his injuries while being treated in the hospital in Greenville. That investigation is ongoing. Search warrants and other investigative efforts have taken place in pursuit of this investigation. Persons of interest have been identified.”
He continued, “Oct. 13, at approximately 8:44 p.m., New Bern officers responded to the 2100 block of New Bern Avenue. Upon arrival, we discovered that four black male victims suffered from various injuries resulting from gunshot wounds were transported to a local hospital and for their treatment…the condition of the victims will be updated at a later time. That investigation is ongoing.”
He said, “Oct. 13, at 11:14 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Washington Street, New Bern in reference to a shots fired call. There was no initial damage reported at that address. Efforts are ongoing.
Chief Gallagher described the today’s incident, “Oct. 14, at 12:10 a.m., officers responded to…Carolina Avenue Apartments at the 800 block of Carolina Avenue in reference to a shots fired call. Several apartments were damaged during the shooting. Officers patrolling the area located a suspicious vehicle and a short pursuit ensued. Officers arrested the following persons: Kyseam Williams a black male 21 years of age of New Bern, NC and two juveniles were arrested and charged with Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling for this incident. An additional black female juvenile was charged with one count of Felony Flee to Elude and one count of Conspiracy to Discharge of a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling…”
Additional charges are pending associated with this incident. Initial investigation has revealed the Washington Street and Carolina Avenue incidents were related and not random and there is no threat to the general public associated with these incidents. This investigation remains active.
Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes followed up by addressing their commitment to working closely together with the New Bern Police Department.
A reporter said when he was on the scene today, he heard from residents that there was another shooting. Gallagher said, “That is another aspect of the investigation that I prefer not to answer at this time.”
Police Chief Gallagher summarized, the New Bern Police Department is looking for information related to the incident on First Avenue, New Bern Avenue and Washington Street. Citizens need to be vigilant. If they think an act of violence may occur. If acts of violence is occurring citizens, should take cover immediately, notify the police, and be willing to help in collecting information — who is the shooter, where is the evidence.
Citizens who wish to remain anonymous are encouraged to utilize the New Bern Police Department’s new Tip411 system by texting the key word NBPDTIP with your tip to 847411 or call 252-633-2020.
By Wendy Card