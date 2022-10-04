October is a Busy Time at the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort

Maritime Heritage Series – Select dates, 11 a.m.
Come learn about North Carolina’s rich maritime history, coastal environment, and culture at these informal lectures. Specific topics are listed in the ‘Calendar at a Glance’ under ‘MHS’ and on the museum website. Free; no registration required. Attend in person in the museum auditorium or watch online via the museum’s Facebook page or Zoom. Sign up for Zoom here.
October
6 – North Carolina’s Mullet Fishery: David Bennett, Curator of Maritime History, will examine the history of the mullet fishery in North Carolina. During the 19th century, North Carolina’s mullet fishery was one of the largest saltwater fisheries in the South, and it continued to be a popular fishery into the 20th century. It was a staple of the diet for many in North Carolina and in the South. This talk explores North Carolina’s historic mullet fishery.
13 – The Story Behind Our Sperm Whale Skeleton, “Echo”: Museum Natural Science Curator Keith Rittmaster will present on “Echo”, the Museum’s 33.5-foot-long sperm whale skeleton. When the adolescent whale came ashore at Cape Lookout in 2004, his bones and heart were preserved for study and display. Keith will cover the step-by-step process of retrieving, preserving, and displaying the specimen that now resides in the museum gallery.
19 – North Carolina’s Outer Barrier Islands: Most of our Countries eastern seaboard and Gulf states are lined with coastal barrier islands, but none so unique as the famed Outer Banks of North Carolina. The fascinating cultural history, fragile geologic nature, and diverse flora and fauna, attract and fascinate millions of people every year. Education Curator Benjamin Wunderly will examine these remarkable sand islands through maps and images to reveal the natural and cultural history of the remarkable coastline.
31 – Maritime Myths & Legends: Happy Halloween! Join Associate Museum Curator Christine Brin to learn about some of the most popular maritime myths, legends, and ghost stories in this special Halloween presentation. Christine will also discuss the history and possible origins of each story.
First Friday – Oct. 7, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Join the museum for the inaugural fall “First Friday” art events. During the months of September, October and November, the museum will host artists at the Port of Call Museum Store with a reception and presentation of their work. The receptions are free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. The featured artists’ work will be available for purchase during the reception and all month at Port Of Call. The October artists are sculptor Scott Penegar, artist Kaye Penegar and artist and jeweler Joyce Edwards.
Sculpting demonstration – Oct. 8, 11 a.m.
Sculptor and artist Scott Penegar will host a sculpting demonstration at 11 a.m. Oct. 8 in the museum auditorium. The former Morehead City resident worked as a commercial fisherman and as an exhibit designer for the North Carolina Aquarium during his time here. He later moved to Charleston, South Carolina, where he studied marine biology. Penegar describes his work as heavily influenced by his passion for the sea.
Merry-time for Tots – Oct. 12, 10 a.m.
Preschoolers (ages 2-5) and their caregivers participate in a maritime themed hands-on experience, craft, and activity. Topics rotate between pirates, sharks, whales, and fish with a focus on both experience and exposure. Each program is 45-60 minutes long. Caregivers are asked to stay for entire program, which is offered every second Wednesday. Pre-registration required; $10 per participating child (Friends of the Museum members $5). For information or to register, call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com/events.
Ocean Infants – Oct. 13, 9 a.m.
The program, designed for infants (0-2 years) and their caregivers, involves maritime items such as whale bones, shark teeth, and pirate hats! This program, offered every second Thursday, is designed to give the caregiver and infant the chance to bond, learn, and socialize. Pre-registration required; $5 per participating child (Friends of the Museum members $2). For information or to register, call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com/events/.
Fall In-The-Water Meet – Oct. 15, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Traditional Small Craft Association hosts this gathering at the Gallants Channel docks. All small boats are welcome. Free boat rides for the public. Pig pickin’ included with ticket. For information, call 252-728-2762.
Carolina Maritime Model Society Meeting – Oct. 22, 2 p.m.
The Carolina Maritime Model Society exists to promote the production of high-quality ship models and encourage members and the public to participate in a craft that is as old as shipbuilding itself. Meetings, which are open to the public, are held in the museum auditorium.
Boo-fort Trunk or Treat – Oct. 29, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Wear your favorite costume and cruise between different ports (trunks) to gather treats or play tricks on those who are unprepared! This event will be held at the Gallants Channel property, 293 W Beaufort Road Extension. It is a traditional trunk or treat atmosphere where participants walk through a safely lit area and trick or treat for candy from approved vendors. Free; pre-registration required for “trunks.” Trunk spaces are free; however, participants must provide their own trunk and treats for distribution. To make arrangements to set up a trunk, email Christine Brin.
Trail of Terror – Oct. 29, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Enter if you dare! The students from the East Carteret High School Film Club will be haunting the nature trail at the Gallants Channel Annex. (This event may not be appropriate for younger children.) Admission is $5. Proceeds benefit the museum and the Film Club.
By Cynthia A. Brown