New Bern Police Seek Information on Whereabouts of Missing Juvenile/Runaway

On September 28, 2022, at 2:23 p.m. Kashandon Hodges-Williams, 16 years-old was reported missing from her residence in Craven Terrace. Kashandon was reported to have run away from the residence and may be staying in the area with unknown friend(s). Kashandon is described as a black female, 5’8”, 170 lbs., brown eyes, and black hair, which was last seen in a ponytail.
It is important to include that pursuant to North Carolina General Statue 14-316.1, any person who is at least 18 years old who knowingly or willfully causes, encourages, or aids any juvenile within the jurisdiction of the court to be in a place or condition, or to commit an act whereby the juvenile could be adjudicated delinquent, undisciplined, abused, or neglected as defined by G.S. 7B-101 and G.S. 7B-1501 shall be guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor.
Anyone with information on Kashandon’s whereabouts is asked to please contact the New Bern Police Department at 252-633-2020.
The New Bern Police Department is committed to partnering with the community. Citizens are encouraged to become a “Partner in Policing” by reporting suspected illegal activity to the New Bern Police Department’s TIPS line at 252-636-5034 or the Craven County Crime Stoppers line at 252-633-5141. For additional information, please contact Lieutenant D. McInnis, Public Information Officer at the New Bern Police Department at 252-672-4274.
