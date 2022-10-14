New Bern Police Investigate Shooting of at least Four Victims

On October 13, 2022, at approximately 8:44 p.m., New Bern police officers responded to a home at the 2100 block of New Bern Avenue, New Bern, NC in reference to a shots fired call for service. Upon arrival, officers were able to determine that at least four black male victims were shot by an unknown suspect or suspects. The victims, each with various injuries, are being treated at a local hospital. All names are being held at this time. No suspect information is available at this time. This investigation remains active, and anyone with information is requested to call the New Bern Police Department at 252-633-2020.
The New Bern Police Department is committed to partnering with the community to create a safe place to live, work and visit. Citizens who wish to remain anonymous are encouraged to utilize the New Bern Police Department’s new Tip411 system by texting the key word NBPDTIP with your tip to 847411. Additional information can be found on the New Bern Police Department’s website. For additional information, please contact Lieutenant Donald McInnis with the New Bern Police Department at (252) 672-4274.
By Captain Marquie Morrison-Brown