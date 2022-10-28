New Bern Police Encourage Residents to Participate in Neighborhood Watch Programs

In light of recent criminal activity in the city, the New Bern Police Department is encouraging residents to participate in their Neighborhood Watch program. If your community does not have one, consider creating one by contacting the police department at (252) 672-4100.
Neighborhood Watch is a crime prevention program which enlists the active participation of citizens in cooperation with law enforcement to reduce crime in their communities.
Neighborhood Watch involves:
Neighbors getting to know each other and working together in programs of mutual assistance to prevent crime.
Citizens being trained to recognize and report suspicious activities in their neighborhoods. It works because:
- Citizen involvement is essential in combating crime.
- You and your neighbors are the ones who really know what is going on in your community.
- By cooperating with each other and the police, people can help fight crime in their community in the most effective way — before it happens.
- Community Watch works when people get involved and stay involved. How to organize a Neighborhood Watch: o Contact the police department.
- Invite and encourage every resident in the community to attend your meeting.
- Prepare a complete list of names, addresses, email addresses, and phone numbers so that you can maintain contact with your neighbors. o Elect a permanent community watch chairperson.
- Select the type of signs and window stickers the community will use.
- Schedule future meetings.
The police department currently has 54 registered communities in its Neighborhood Watch program. To see if yours is on the list, visit the Neighborhood Watch & National Night Out page on our website. These groups are an essential part of the department’s community policing strategy. Most notably, Neighborhood Watch groups schedule special events each year during National Night Out (typically the first Tuesday in August) in which neighbors are encouraged to come out on a summer night and get to know each other, enjoy a meal, and engage in neighborhood activities.
The New Bern Police Department is committed to partnering with the community to create a safe place to live, work and visit. Citizens who wish to remain anonymous are encouraged to utilize the New Bern Police Department’s new Tip411 system by texting the key word NBPDTIP with your tip to 847411. Additional information can be found on the New Bern Police Department’ s website. For additional information, please contact Lieutenant D. McInnis with the New Bern Police Department at (252) 672-4274.
By Lieutenant Donald A. McInnis, Jr.