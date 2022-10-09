New Bern Police Ask Public for Information About Shooting Investigation

On October 8, 2022, at 5:01 p.m., New Bern police officers responded to the 600 block of First Ave., New Bern, NC in reference to a shots fired call for service. Upon arrival, officers located a single victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim’s name is being withheld at this time. They were transported to a local hospital.
Additional information will be released at a later time. This investigation remains active and anyone with information is requested to call the New Bern Police Department at 252-633-2020.
For additional information, please contact Lieutenant Donald Mclnnis with the New Bern Police Department at 252-672-4274.
By Patrick L. Gallagher, Chief of Police