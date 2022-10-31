New Bern Now to Pause Operations to Launch “Navigator” – Local Newspaper

October 31, 2022

New Bern Now Navigator

We are gearing up to launch our local, independent newspaper covering the greater New Bern and surrounding areas.

We’re also expanding our team and have almost finished reorganizing operations.

For us to be successfully, we decided to pause most operations for a week beginning Nov. 1.

In the meantime, we’ve extended deadlines until Nov. 3. We will monitor our email for announcements, correspondence, and last-minute advertisements to be considered for publication in the first print/digital edition of the newspaper.

Please consider making a one-time contribution or pay a monthly subscription.

We appreciate your patience and welcome any insight on what you would like to see in the newspaper because it’s not about us, it’s about our community at large.

Let us know if you have any comments or questions by sending an email.

By Wendy Card, Editor

Previous articles: Send Your Announcements to be Included in New Bern’s New Newspaper and Letter from the Editor: New Bern Now to Print a Local Newspaper

