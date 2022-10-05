New Bern Historical Society to Hold Upscale ABC Yard Sale

The New Bern Historical Society will hold their next ABC (Attic, Basement, Closet) Yard sale on Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering a curated array of carefully selected antiques, furniture, collectibles, and art. These special pieces will be displayed at the New Bern Battlefield Park Pavilion, an open-air facility, at 300 Battlefield Trail at the entrance to the Taberna subdivision. This Sale will have six departments: Antiques, Art, Collectibles, Furniture, Jewelry, Tools/Outdoors. This is the 32nd year for this well-known fundraiser for the Historical Society. All items purchased must be picked up by 2 p.m. on the sale day; payment is by cash or checks only for purchases under $150. Credits cards accepted only for sales of $150 and more. All purchases must be picked up by 3 p.m. No deliveries available.
Historical Society Executive Director, Mickey Miller explains: “We have collected some very special items from our generous donors. We encourage you to come and take advantage of the great values on gently used upscale pieces. And in the process, you’ll be helping our non-profit organization.” ABC Chair Walt Teasdale adds, “we have a massive selection of artwork and frames. Great selection of table lamps. Great furniture selections, especially rattan/bamboo.”
The mission of the New Bern Historical Society is to celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education. Offices are located in the historic Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern. For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go to their website or Facebook page.
By Kathy Morrison