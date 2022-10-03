New Bern Civic Theatre to Host MumFest After Party

The improv comedy group Walk-In Bathtub returns to the New Bern Civic Theatre (NBCT) stage this Saturday, Oct. 8, to host a MumFest After Party.
As MumFest’s downtown street performances start to wind down, NBCT will open its doors for an After Party hosted by Walk-In Bathtub. New Bern’s best (and only) comedy improv team uses audience suggestions to perform unscripted scenes and comedic games that take you on a journey filled with silliness, humor and outrageously unpredictable scenarios.
Saturday’s performance will feature Austin Arrington, Keith Boyd, Javier Castillo, Lisa Coltrain, Meredith Laskovics, George Oliver, Craig Ramey, Tim Webb and Laura Wells Wilson.
NBCT will also host an Open House Saturday from noon until 5:30 p.m. Guests are invited to purchase beer and wine, or simply enjoy some air conditioning as they peruse the theatre to view ongoing renovation plans for 2023. This is also the first opportunity to purchase 2023 NBCT Season Tickets.
New Bern Civic Theatre is located at 412 Pollock Street in downtown New Bern. Tickets are available at the box office, by phone at 252-633-0567 and online. Tickets will be available at the door this Saturday on a first-come, first-served basis.
Doors open for the After Party at 7 p.m., and the performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. This show includes a 15-minute intermission. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. This show is Rated R for adult content.
For additional information, please call NBCT at 252-633-0567.
Received from New Bern Civic Theatre