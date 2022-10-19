New Bern “Bear Town Bear” Unveiling in Greenbrier Neighborhood Park

October 20th, 2022 at 4 p.m.
Community of Greenbrier & Emerald Golf Club at Pine Valley Drive
Craven Arts Council & Gallery is pleased to host the unveiling of New Bern’s latest Bear Town Bear. The public is invited to attend this unveiling to welcome “Patchwork”, meet the artist, and hear the story of how this Bear came to life as a family’s gift to honor a life well lived.
“Patchwork” is the area’s 83rd Bear and will make his home at park area of the Greenbrier neighborhood, thanks to the welcoming arms of the Greenbrier Homeowners Association as a gift from a special family. The Bear was created to honor family and lives well lived. The Bear was designed and painted by artist Lee Hood along with family members.
Craven Arts Council & Gallery/Bank of the Arts is located at 317 Middle Street, downtown New Bern. Open Tuesday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
By Mairin Narron