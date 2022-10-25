Neuse River Senior Games Has Been Sanctioned as Official Qualifying Site for State Finals 2023

North Carolina Senior Games, Inc. is pleased to announce that the Neuse River Senior Games has been sanctioned as an official qualifying site for State Finals 2023.
The Neuse River Senior Games will be held in New Bern, North Carolina on April 24 – May 3, 2023.
The Neuse River Senior Games will be offering competition in many sports and art activities, such as bocce, cycling, golf, swimming, track & field, team sports, tournament sports, painting, pottery, poetry and more!
The Neuse River Senior Games will be presented by Craven County Recreation & Parks, City of New Bern Parks and Recreation, Kinston/Lenoir Co. Parks and Recreation, and Greene County Senior Services. Major sponsors from the 2022 NRSG include Eastern Carolina Council Area Agency on Aging, Animal Hospital of New Bern, and Carolina East Health System.
For volunteer, sponsorship, or registration information, please contact Andrew Kendall at 252-636-6606.
North Carolina Senior Games, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing year-round health promotion and wellness for adults 50 years of age or better. NCSG, Inc. is sponsored statewide by the N.C. Division of Aging and Adult Services.
By Andrew Kendall