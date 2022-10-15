National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Commemorates 126 Years of Service

Local Richard Dobbs Spaight Chapter Celebrates by Encouraging Prospective Members to Join!
November is “National Native American Heritage Recognition Month.” On Saturday, Nov. 5th from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., the Native American Indian Minute Committee of the NSDAR will have a display table at the Farmers’ Market in New Bern, NC at 421 South Front Street. The committee will also send activities to teachers in Craven and Pamlico counties to include Epiphany and St. Paul’s students, as well. Students will learn about Native American history, culture, and their contributions to the USA. Native American books will be donated to Craven and Jones County school libraries for students’ literacy enjoyment.
On Thursday, Nov. 17 at 12 p.m. at The Flame Restaurant, Mr. George Mewborn, 75th President of the NC English Teachers Association, will be the guest speaker for the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) general meeting where he will give an informative talk about Fort Nooherooka and the culminating battle for the Tuscarora Native Americans.
By Paula C. Quinn