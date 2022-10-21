Make a Difference in Childrens Lives by Participating in Annual Toy Run

Calling all motorcycle riders that want to make a difference in the lives of children. Join us on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 for the 30th annual Kennedy Children’s Home Toy Run, hosted by New Bern Harley Riders and Temple Church.
Starting at Temple Church, 1500 Kingdom Way, New Bern, for registration starting at 9:30 a.m., and Kickstands Up (KSU) at 12 Noon, to ride to the Kennedy Children’s Home in Kinston, NC where lunch will be served. The first 100 to arrive early will get a commemorative chip.
Event tee-shirts will be on sale. There will be K9 demonstrations and race car burn out demonstrations, so come early. There will be awards for the largest group, individual traveled the furthest to attend, oldest rider, and youngest rider. Donations are $20/ride and $10/passenger. There will be a 50/50 raffle and door prizes.
Can’t make the ride? You can donate online here. For more information and sponsor opportunities, call 252-269-5261.
By Johanna Schaefer