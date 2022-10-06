Local Youth Perform Moana Jr. at RiverTowne Players

Join the New Bern area’s brightest young stars at RiverTowne Players beginning this weekend for Disney’s Moana Jr.
Disney’s Moana Jr. is directed by Aaron Williams, co-produced by Susie Tilley and Michelle Garren-Flye with choreography by Dora Bullock and musical direction by Megan Greene. The actors, who are all local students, range from the age of 6 to 18.
Williams says he was devoted to the project because of his admiration for Pacific Islanders and their history. “I wanted to create art that felt real with emotions, dances, sets, lights, props, and costumes. I love a challenge. And believe me, Moana Jr. was a beast. With a magical team, the dream became a reality. I am so proud of these kids and teens.”
Disney’s Moana Jr. opens at RiverTowne Players (514 Hancock Street, New Bern) on Friday, October 7 at 7:30 p.m. Other showtimes are Oct. 8, 14, and 15 at 7:30 and Oct. 9 and 16 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students and may be purchased online or in person at Nautical Wheelers in downtown New Bern.
By Michelle Garren-Flye