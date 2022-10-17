Local Photographer’s Work to be on Exhibit at the Bank of the Arts

Craven Arts Council & Gallery is proud to present Jeff Sherman in the Director’s Gallery for the month of November. Jeff Sherman is a member of a local photo club, Coastal Photo Club, and an avid photographer. Craven Arts Council will host a reception during the November ArtWalk from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 11th.
Jeff Sherman is a local photographer who learned his craft from his father, a professional photographer. He enjoys capturing moments of intimacy with his photographs and then manipulating the images digitally on his computer. This allows Sherman to enhance details and create the mood he wishes to convey. Using his own printer to render his images, Sherman hopes the images convey the same mood and feeling he witnessed while capturing the photograph. Sherman previously owned a photography studio where he specialized in weddings, bar mitzvahs, portraits, and commercial art. He also previously owned a printing lab for professional photographers called Sherman Color Labs.
The Craven Arts Council & Gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
For more information, please contact Mairin Gwyn Narron at 252-638-2577.
By Mairin Gwyn