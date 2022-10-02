Letter from the Editor: New Bern Now to Print a Local Newspaper

New Bern Now (NBN) is excited to announce that we will be printing a local newspaper to serve New Bern, NC and surrounding areas.
NBN was founded in 2009 and our mission remains the same, to inform our community. We connect you with the people, places, events, and happenings.
We’ve grown with you through many ups and downs — the Great Recession, 300th Anniversary, Hurricane Florence, Pandemic, etc.
We are an independent, multi-media news company with NewBernNow.com, Talk New Bern with the Podsquad show, social media platforms, and New Bern Bulletin. We printed the New Bern Ledger from 2010 – 2020 and stopped due to COVID.
Our audience has asked and after much consideration, we decided to take on this venture.
Most people have a natural desire to know what’s going on around them — like things that effect their lives, ways to connect with others, and how their tax dollars are spent. We believe that a local newspaper should be the glue that holds a community together.
Businesses, nonprofits, and individuals need affordable ways to advertise.
The success of a local newspaper depends on your support. The more well-balanced voices we have, the more successful we will be in delivering quality, local news to our community.
Consider being a one-time contributor or joining our team by writing about businesses, nonprofits, arts, entertainment, education, health/wellness, history, outdoor life, recreation, sports, city/county government, etc.
We would like to hear what you think the name should be. Fill in the blank — New Bern _____________ or _____________ ___________. Names we’re considering: New Bern _____ — Independent, Sentinel, Chronicle, Reporter, Review, Eye, Voice, Press, Tribune, Dispatch, Register, Record, Courier or Express. Do you have a different suggestion?
Thanks to everyone who have supported us over the years.
Let us know if you want to join our efforts, have any comments or questions by sending an email.
By Wendy Card, Editor