Join Riverkeepers for Last Leg of Neuse River Rising Paddle

Experienced kayakers are invited to join your Riverkeepers for the last leg of the Neuse River Rising paddle on Saturday, Oct. 8. Meet-up is at the Glenburnie Boat Access at noon to kayak to the Neuse River Rising paddle’s final destination of Lawson Creek Park on the Trent River*.
This paddle will be across open water and should take about two hours, weather dependent.
Please bring your own vessels and arrive early, so paddlers can be on their way at noon!
*Destination was originally Union Point Park in New Bern, but it’s MumFest weekend, so we’ve moved around the bend to Lawson Creek Park!
From Sound Rivers