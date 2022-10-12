Help Improve Future Recreation in New Bern

New Bern Parks and Recreation, along with consultants from McGill Associates, P.A., is seeking public input to assist in updating the City’s Comprehensive Parks and Recreation Master Plan. This input will ensure New Bern’s recreation facilities, parks, and programs will continue to meet residents’ and visitors’ needs over the next 10 years.
The last Comprehensive Parks and Recreation Master Plan was completed in 2013. Now that many of the recommendations within that plan have been implemented, it is time to create an updated version. Part of that process includes opportunities for the public to provide feedback, such as through a survey and public input meetings, as well as an evaluation of feasible options, an assessment of current and future needs, and prioritization of goals and objectives.
Public input is being gathered through an online Community Survey which can be accessed on the Parks and Recreation webpage at NewBernNC.gov newbernnc.gov/departments/parks_and_recreation.php, or by visiting this link surveymonkey.com/r/NewBernRec.
Community input is one of the most important aspects of the planning process. Citizens are encouraged to share their voices about Parks and Recreation amenities in New Bern by completing the survey. The survey will remain open for the next 30 days.
If you have questions or would like to complete a paper copy of the survey, please contact Parks and Recreation at 252-639-2901.
By Kari Warren, Interim Director of Parks and Recreation