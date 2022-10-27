Halloween Events and Activities in New Bern and Beyond: Oct. 28 – 31

Looking for ways to celebrate Halloween? Here’s the latest lineup of events and activities in New Bern and Surrounding areas:
Oct 28
Thru the 31st: Monters Martin’s House of Terror, 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at Craven County Fairgrounds, 3700 Hwy 70 East
Toyota of New Bern Truck or Treat, 5 – 7 or 8 p.m. with Food Trucks – 3/1 Coffee & Cookies and Charburger, 5010 Hwy 70 East
Halloween Spooktacular Party, 7 p.m. at Freshwater Beer Co. 904 Pollock Street
Brewery 99 Halloween Party with Churros, Big Jim Kohler, and Beer, 5 p.m., 1014 Pollock Street
Scaryoke at The Garage, 7 p.m., 1209 Hwy 70 East
Oct. 29
Howl-O-Ween Pet Parade and Costume Contest – Corner of South Front and Craven Streets, 9:30 a.m.
Next Chapter Books & Art Trick or Treat, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Eastern Carolina Nissan Truck or Treat, 2 – 6 p.m., 3315 Hwy 70 East
Costume Contest in Bear Plaza, 3 p.m.
Carriage Rides – Pick up at Bear Plaza, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. S and S Carriage Rides
Trick or Treating Downtown New Bern Businesses, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Witches Ride at Union Point Park, 5 p.m.
Broad Creek Christian Church Truck or Treat, 5 – 7 p.m. at 45 Olympia Road
Eastern Carolina Nissan Truck or Treat, 2 – 6 p.m., 3315 Hwy 70 East
No. 9 Township Fire and Rescue Truck or Treat, 6 p.m., 3783 Hwy 55 West New Bern
BrÜtopia’s 6th Annual Halloween Bash with Joe Baes Project and La Cocina Del Coqui Food Truck, 6 – 9 p.m., 1201 Hwy 70 East
Halloween Movie “The Adams Family 2” at Union Point Park, 6:30 p.m. Preented by City of New Bern Parks and Recreation.
Tea and Tail Pipes Trunk or Treat with the Mad Hatter Tea House, 7 p.m. at 3809 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.
Hangin’ Tree Ranch Buckin’ Bulls “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” Breast Cancer Fundraiser & Season Finals — goodie bags, costume contest, raffles, 7 p.m., 721 Dry Monia Road.
Halloween Party with K Dash at Tap That Craft Beer and Wine, 7:30 p.m. 901 Pollock Street
Oct. 30
Games in the Graveyard, 4 – 5:30 p.m. at Christ Church, 320 Pollock Street
Reelsboro United Methodist Church Truck or Treat, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m., 51 Holland Drive
Halloween Eve Dance Party, 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Stanly Hall Ballroom, 249 Craven Street.
Halloween Party at The Gardens with a costume contest (grand prize half of the rental of the garden for a future Sunday event, 5 – 9 p.m. at the Isaac Taylor House, 228 Craven Street
Antioch Church Fall Festival, 6 p.m., 762 Antioch Road
Halloween — Oct. 31
Halloween celebrated city wide
Latitude Church Truck or Treat, 6:30 p.m., 1732 Racetrack Road
Enjoy hayrides, corn mazes, pumpkin patches, and other fun things to do while supporting local farmers:
Cider Landing Farm, 1120 10 Mile Fork Road in Trenton
Garner’s Fall Festival, 5878 Hwy 70 East in Newport
Houlton’s Farm, 1018 Olympia Road in New Bern
White’s Farm, 5200 US 17 North in Vanceboro
Questions or comments? Send us an email.
By Wendy Card, Editor