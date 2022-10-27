Halloween Events and Activities in New Bern and Beyond: Oct. 28 – 31

October 27, 2022
Monster Martin’s House of Terror in New Bern, NC by Allen Fairbanks
Monster Martin’s House of Terror by Allen Fairbanks

Looking for ways to celebrate Halloween? Here’s the latest lineup of events and activities in New Bern and Surrounding areas:

Oct 28

Thru the 31st: Monters Martin’s House of Terror, 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at Craven County Fairgrounds, 3700 Hwy 70 East

Toyota of New Bern Truck or Treat, 5 – 7 or 8 p.m. with Food Trucks – 3/1 Coffee & Cookies and Charburger, 5010 Hwy 70 East

Halloween Spooktacular Party, 7 p.m. at Freshwater Beer Co. 904 Pollock Street

Brewery 99 Halloween Party with Churros, Big Jim Kohler, and Beer, 5 p.m., 1014 Pollock Street

Scaryoke at The Garage, 7 p.m., 1209 Hwy 70 East

Oct. 29

Howl-O-Ween Pet Parade and Costume Contest – Corner of South Front and Craven Streets, 9:30 a.m.

Next Chapter Books & Art Trick or Treat, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Eastern Carolina Nissan Truck or Treat, 2 – 6 p.m., 3315 Hwy 70 East

Costume Contest in Bear Plaza, 3 p.m.

Carriage Rides – Pick up at Bear Plaza, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. S and S Carriage Rides

Trick or Treating Downtown New Bern Businesses, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Witches Ride at Union Point Park, 5 p.m.

Broad Creek Christian Church Truck or Treat, 5 – 7 p.m. at 45 Olympia Road

Eastern Carolina Nissan Truck or Treat, 2 – 6 p.m., 3315 Hwy 70 East

No. 9 Township Fire and Rescue Truck or Treat, 6 p.m., 3783 Hwy 55 West New Bern

BrÜtopia’s 6th Annual Halloween Bash with Joe Baes Project and La Cocina Del Coqui Food Truck, 6 – 9 p.m., 1201 Hwy 70 East

Halloween Movie “The Adams Family 2” at Union Point Park, 6:30 p.m. Preented by City of New Bern Parks and Recreation.

Tea and Tail Pipes Trunk or Treat with the Mad Hatter Tea House, 7 p.m. at 3809 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

Hangin’ Tree Ranch Buckin’ Bulls “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” Breast Cancer Fundraiser & Season Finals — goodie bags, costume contest, raffles, 7 p.m., 721 Dry Monia Road.

Halloween Party with K Dash at Tap That Craft Beer and Wine, 7:30 p.m. 901 Pollock Street

Oct. 30

Games in the Graveyard, 4 – 5:30 p.m. at Christ Church, 320 Pollock Street

Reelsboro United Methodist Church Truck or Treat, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m., 51 Holland Drive

Halloween Eve Dance Party, 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Stanly Hall Ballroom, 249 Craven Street.

Halloween Party at The Gardens with a costume contest (grand prize half of the rental of the garden for a future Sunday event, 5 – 9 p.m. at the Isaac Taylor House, 228 Craven Street

Antioch Church Fall Festival, 6 p.m., 762 Antioch Road

Halloween — Oct. 31

Halloween celebrated city wide

Latitude Church Truck or Treat, 6:30 p.m., 1732 Racetrack Road

Enjoy hayrides, corn mazes, pumpkin patches, and other fun things to do while supporting local farmers:

Cider Landing Farm, 1120 10 Mile Fork Road in Trenton

Garner’s Fall Festival, 5878 Hwy 70 East in Newport

Houlton’s Farm, 1018 Olympia Road in New Bern

White’s Farm, 5200 US 17 North in Vanceboro

By Wendy Card, Editor

