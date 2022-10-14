Golden LEAF Grant Will Help Improve Stormwater Drainage Basin in Duffyfield

The City of New Bern will receive grant money from Golden LEAF to improve stormwater infrastructure in the Duffyfield community. The City learned via email last week that it will receive $249,760 to mitigate flooding caused by rain events.
The announcement was initially made on Golden LEAF’s website as part of $5.4 million in funding for college and university scholarships, the Open Grants Program, and the Flood Mitigation Program. The City will receive funds through the Flood Mitigation Program.
The Flood Mitigation Program awards $250,000 per qualifying project to local governments for the construction or improvement of publicly owned stormwater infrastructure, including flood control equipment. Repairs to existing infrastructure, especially those that have been damaged or destroyed by previous storms, also qualify. Engineering expenses are also eligible for these grant funds.
The City will use the funds to modify an existing stormwater pump located on East Rose Street. The pump was originally built in 2011. The project will include lowering of the stormwater pump inlet to better accommodate nuisance flooding caused by heavy rain. Additionally, excess sediment from the entrance to the pump station will be cleaned and nearby culverts will be replaced. The initial phase of the project will include planning, engineering, design, and permitting. Then, the City will issue formal bid documents and vet responses and estimates to select a contractor.
“We have focused on this drainage basin in an effort to mitigate the flooding that occurs during rain events,” said George Chiles, interim public works director. “While we cannot entirely stop the water from coming in, this grant will help us enlarge the stormwater infrastructure and provide a more efficient system for moving it out of here.”
The project is expected to begin in 2023.
By Colleen Roberts