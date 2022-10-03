Constitution Week – Honoring Richard Dobbs Spaight

If you heard and wondered why bells were ringing throughout the community in the late afternoon of Sept. 17, it was part of an annual Constitution Week “Ringing of the Bells” event held by the local Richard Dobbs Spaight Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and New Bern Chapter of the National Society of the Sons of the Revolution (SAR). This year, the celebration also included the unveiling of a new interpretive sign in the Christ Church yard (at the corner of Middle and Pollock Streets) recognizing the many accomplishments of Richerd Dobbs Spaight, New Bern patriot and signer of the Constitution.
Bells Across America is an observance held annually on the first day of Constitution Week. Churches, schools, DAR and SAR Chapters, and other groups ring bells at 4 p.m., the time of day the Constitution was signed 235 years ago. On that date, the delegates to the Constitutional Convention, including Richard Dobbs Spaight, at the age of 29, was one of the original 55 delegates that attended every session of the Constitutional Convention and one of the 41 delegates who met for the last time on Sept. 17, 1787, to sign the proposed Constitution, the document they created.
Erecting interpretive signs in highly visible locations was a long-term goal of the local Chapter’s Richard Dobbs Spaight Gravesite Committee, as few people are aware of the incredible accomplishments of this New Bern patriot or that he is the one depicted signing the Constitution in the famous 1940 painting by American artist Howard Chandler Christy. The painting, commissioned to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the signing of the Constitution, hangs in the U.S. Capitol’s House Wing in Washington, DC.
Richard Spaight, the patriot’s father, arrived in America in 1754, accompanied by his uncle, Arthur Dobbs, the new royal governor of the colony of North Carolina. He was Dobbs private secretary, and soon after they settled in New Bern, Richard was rewarded with a clerkship of the upper house of the colonial assembly and a seat on the royal NC Council. In 1756 he married the wealthy Elizabeth Wilson and on March 25, 1758, Richard Dobbs Spaight was born. Richard Spaight’s financial position and connections gave him access to the most important people in the colonies. Upon his death in 1763, his orphaned young son and namesake of the governor, became Dobbs ward. When Governor Dobbs died, the young Spaight was sent to Ireland and then to the University of Glasgow in Scotland for his education. He returned to North Carolina as a well-educated wealthy young patriot with family connections and was quickly elevated to prominence. Over the course of his young life, Spaight’s accomplishments include:
- Colonel in the NC Militia during the Revolutionary War
- Representative for the Borough of New Bern for five terms; Craven County and North Carolina Assembly for four terms.
- Delegate to Federal Constitutional Congress 1782-1785
- NC House of Commons and State Senator 1785-1787
- Delegate to the 1787 Federal Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia; Delegate to NC Ratification Convention of 1788
- Speaker of the House 1787
- Democratic-Republican U.S. Representative for North Carolina’s 10th Congressional District – 1798 – 1801
- Advocate for expanding public education
- Founding Trustee 1789 – University of North Carolina
- Member of Christ Church – served on the Vestry
At the age of 44, he was mortally wounded in a duel behind the Masonic Temple with rival politician John Stanley who dishonored him while competing for a seat in the House of Representatives. Following the funeral at Christ Episcopal Church, he was interred in the family sepulcher on the plantation known as Clermont. The historic property, located outside the city (between Madam Moore’s Lane and the Trent River) was bequeathed by the late Ms. Hughrena MacDonald to the state of North Carolina, as a part of the Tryon Palace complex to insure this historic property is preserved for perpetuity.
*Of note, the initiative to have President Dwight D. Eisenhower and Congress officially observe Sept. 17-23 as National Constitution Week was led by Gertrude Carraway of New Bern, a member of the Richard Dobbs Spaight Chapter and President General of the National Society of the DAR. It was signed into law on August 2, 1956.
By Susan Moffat-Thomas, member Richard Dobbs Spaight DAR Chapter 3-079NC