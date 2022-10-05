Community Forum — Inclusive Public Art Initiative Project

In the spring of 2022, the Tryon Palace Foundation was awarded a planning grant from the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation Inclusive Public Art Initiative. Tryon Palace is working with community organizations to plan a permanent, public art project. This new public art project will honor the contributions of free and enslaved African American craftspeople in New Bern between 1770 and 1835 and lead us to a better understanding of urban southern black artisans’ unique place in the history of New Bern and America.
On Oct. 12, 2022, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the North Carolina History Center, there will be a Community Forum for all who wish to find out more about the Inclusive Public Art Initiative Project. At this meeting, the community can learn more about this wonderful opportunity, share thoughts, and ask questions. You can meet the selected artist(s) and hear their ideas. The Public Art project committee will share site images of potential locations for the project, and possible artistic concepts and more.
The art project that the Public Art Project committee has advanced uses Catherine Bishir’s book, Crafting Lives, to provide a background and inspiration to tell the stories of the New Bern African American artisan class from 1770-1835, both free and enslaved. The stories of these remarkable middle-and working-class men and women are important to our understanding of New Bern’s past, present and future. They built the town, provided industries vital to its growth and sustainability, established religious and civic organizations, and bought their families out of slavery and into freedom. They bound together and thrived under an institution that limited them and denied them agency at every turn. They were vibrant participants in the community of New Bern on all levels. Almost no one knows these important stories, but people in New Bern, and not all of them do.
Four artisans from this group of many possible representatives are:
- Amelia Green (1790- 1800) – Trade: Spinning and Weaving
- Asa Spellman (1745 -1835) – Trade: Cooper
- Donum Montford (Mumford) (1771- 1838) – Trade: Plasterer and Brick mason
- James York Green (1790- 1860s) – Trade: Carpentry
To learn more about these artisans and their lives, please visit our website.
Please join us for this Community Forum on Oct. 12, at the North Carolina History Center, 529 S. Front Street, New Bern at 7 p.m. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. There will be light refreshments. All are welcome, and we hope you can attend and show your support of this inspiring project.
To learn more about the Inclusive Public Art Project, please contact Sharon Bryant, African American Outreach Coordinator, or visit our website.
By Nancy Figiel