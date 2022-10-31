Community Development Block Grant Funds Now Available to Nonprofits

Applications will be accepted through Nov. 30 at 12 p.m.
Federal funds provided through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) are now available to local nonprofits that specialize in housing rehabilitation. HUD’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program provides these grants to assist communities with improving quality of housing. The City of New Bern applied for and received CDBG funds in the amount of $200,829 for fiscal year 2022-2023 for the Housing Rehabilitation Program. The application process will identify qualified subrecipients who will conduct public outreach, vet project applicants, document expenses, and manage construction and repairs.
Funds can be used across four categories: residential repairs, accessibility, emergency repairs, and weatherization. Residential repairs include window installation/replacement, flooring, wall repairs, roofing and painting. Accessibility includes ADA compliance needs such as handicap ramp repair or installation. Emergency repairs include electrical, heating, plumbing, and roof replacement. And weatherization includes insulation, ventilation, and HVAC repairs. The maximum amount of repairs/installation monies available per household is $10,000.
The competitive application process awards funds to qualifying nonprofits for services that benefit low-income households. Applications are available at Development Services, located at 303 First Street, or on our website at newbernnc.gov/communitydevelopment and are due by Nov. 30 at 12 p.m. Application requirements are available on the city website.
For more information, contact D’Aja Fulmore, Community Development Coordinator, City of New Bern, via email or by calling 252-639-7586.
By Wendy Card, Editor