Coastal Women’s Forum Lunch with Katie Shorter — Growing a Great Business

Oct. 19, 2022 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Flame 2301 Neuse Blvd in New Bern, NC
Are you looking for help in growing your business or maybe considering starting a new one?
Small Business Centers offer a wealth of resources and information to help. From software programs that help to create successful business plans to a bounty of tools and techniques to overcome challenges, small business centers can provide the guidance and encouragement to help your business thrive!
Katie Shorter, MBA, MEd, Director of the Small Business Center in Pamlico County, will join the Coastal Women’s Forum to share how we can access these valuable resources and build successful, rewarding businesses.
Katie has extensive experience in managing businesses from rural Montana to the United Kingdom and right here in New Bern. She brings a unique understanding of the business challenges emerging from post-Florence recovery, pandemic setbacks, and adopting new technologies. She is a dynamic advocate for Eastern Carolina small businesses and startups.
Registration is required. Registration deadline is 12 p.m. on the Friday before the daytime meeting.
Important Update: Beginning with the October Daytime Meeting, payment will be required at the time of registration for all CWF events. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation as we implement this new process. If this poses a hardship for you, please feel free to reach out to lunch coordinator Taylor Paramore and dinner coordinator Kim Noe.
Meal Cancellation Policy:
If you made a reservation and cannot attend, please CANCEL your reservation no later than noon on the Monday before the lunch meeting or you will be responsible to cover the cost of your meal.
To register, click here on link: coastalwomensforum.com
By Michelle Douglas