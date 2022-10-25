Celebrate Disability Employment Awareness Month with Fresh Start Job and Resource Fair

Please join North Carolina Vocational Rehabilitation Services in celebrating National Disability Employment Awareness Month this October. This year, the theme is “Disability: Part of the Equity Equation,”.
State of NC DHHS Division of Vocational Rehabilitation for Carteret/Craven counties is hosting an event to help job seekers with not only opportunities to interview for employment but also with self-esteem and other resources to support and encourage them on the employment journey. Below is information on NDEAM, our event, as well as a link to the White House’s proclamation for NDEAM 2022.
We realize that there are many barriers to employment out there for some of the folks who do WANT to work but may be struggling. These could be common from transportation, technology to apply for jobs/technology skills, appropriate attire, or other barriers like lack of support or self-esteem often due to disability-overcoming a physical challenge, substance use or mental health disorder or being justice involved. For any with a barrier to employment we hope to bring encouragement and resources showing them there ARE individuals and agencies out there who want to help and want them to succeed in their independence. We would appreciate your help in sharing of NDEAM and of our local event so that others can get the support they may need while employers also are able to fill their hiring needs not only for the upcoming holiday season but build a pipeline for ongoing hiring.
Please join us in celebrating National Disability Employment Awareness month (NDEAM)! State of NC Division of Vocational Rehabilitation is hosting the FRESH START job & resource FAIR on Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Craven Community College – Havelock Campus STEM building located at 305 Cunningham Boulevard in Havelock, NC.
Help us celebrate NDEAM by bringing awareness to hiring persons with disabilities and other related barriers and challenging life situations by helping jobseekers with a fresh start. We seek to help attendees feel more confident so they are positive during the job search process, better equipped to handle interviews, and can access employment opportunities and other support resources while we share of Vocational Rehabilitation’s resources to the community and its employers.
Event Highlights:
- Free professional headshots
- Free haircuts (12pm-3pm)
- Free hygiene bags
- Free snacks and water provided by VR
- 3 food trucks on site for lunch (food for purchase)
- Raffle prizes
There will be opportunities to meet/ interview with employers such as CARTS, The Town of Morehead City, MCCS, Service Source (jobs at MCAS Mess Hall) McDonalds, BoJangles, Principle LTC (Croatan Ridge, Cherry Point Bay Nursing Homes) Winn Companies, and resources in including NC Works, Trillium, Veterans Services of the Carolinas, RCS, ReViving Lives, Re-entry Council, the Volt Center, and more.
This recognizes the vital role people with disabilities play in making the nation’s workforce diverse and inclusive. To find out how Vocational Rehabilitation can help a person with a disability secure employment or a business to build an inclusive workforce contact Kelly Stinedurf (Carteret and Pamlico Counties) or Yvette Alexandrou (Craven and Jones Counties), Business Relations Representative, or visit our website. White House Proclamation on NDEAM 2022 can be found here.
By Kelly L. Stinedurf