Berne Lodge Presents 37th Annual BBQ Chicken Dinner Fundraiser — Oct 28.

The Berne Lodge No. 724 A. F. & A. M. will hold its 37th Annual BBQ Chicken Dinner Fundraiser on Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. until sold out at the York Rite Temple located at 2100 South Glenburnie Rd in New Bern, NC.
Plates can be purchased onsite for $10 the day of and consist of half a BBQ chicken, beans, cole slaw, and a dinner roll. Beverage not included. 100% of the proceeds go to supporting our charities. For special orders, text Clifton Game at 252-671-4967. Take out only.
Supported venues may include, but are not limited to, Masonic Home for Children Oxford, Masonic and Eastern Star Home, Edward Teach Youth Sailing Association, New Bern Sunday School Baseball League, Colonial Capital Humane Society, and Masonic Services Association.
Any organization or person purchasing 10 or more tickets can request free local delivery to the same location.
900 chicken dinners sold out last year. Don’t wait to get your ticket!”
By Aaron L. Clark