Around Town: MumFeast Photo Gallery

October 23, 2022
300 Block of Pollock Street facing west in New Bern NC
300 Block of Pollock Street facing west

Did you go to MumFeast this weekend?

MumFeast was described in a press release as restaurant dining, food trucks, artisans, shopping, seven musicians, and a wine garden by Melissa Riggle, Director of Craven County Tourism and Development.

If you missed it, Middle Street (200-300 blocks) and Pollock Street (300-400 blocks) were closed for the festivities.

Here are pictures that we took between 4:15 – 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 22, from all directions.

Tell us about your experiences and/or what you think about dining in the streets by sending us an email.

By Wendy Card, Editor

