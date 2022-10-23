Around Town: MumFeast Photo Gallery

Did you go to MumFeast this weekend?
MumFeast was described in a press release as restaurant dining, food trucks, artisans, shopping, seven musicians, and a wine garden by Melissa Riggle, Director of Craven County Tourism and Development.
If you missed it, Middle Street (200-300 blocks) and Pollock Street (300-400 blocks) were closed for the festivities.
Here are pictures that we took between 4:15 – 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 22, from all directions.
Tell us about your experiences and/or what you think about dining in the streets by sending us an email.
By Wendy Card, Editor