Appointments, Inclusive Public Art Project, Among Many Items on Craven Commissioner’s Agenda – Oct. 17

The meeting will be held on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. in the Craven County Commissioners Meeting Room at the Craven County Administration Building in New Bern.
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
APPROVE AGENDA
1. CONSENT AGENDA
A. MINUTES OF OCTOBER 3, 2022 REGULAR SESSION
The Board will be requested to approve the minutes of October 3, 2022 regular session, as shown in Attachment #1.A.
B. TAX RELEASES AND REFUNDS
The Board will be requested to approve the tax releases and refunds, as shown in Attachment #1.B.
Tax Administrator, Leslie Young, submitted an explanation for the following releases:
1. Owner – T-Mobile South, LLC, Certified Valuations appraised values were mistakenly applied from the incorrect situs.
Account Number 79967, Bill Number 2022-600776, the bill reflects a clerical error in the amount of a $2,090,466 value, but the bill should have been for only Township 9 value of $28,379. To release the difference.
Account Number 79967, Bill Number 2022-600773, the bill reflects a clerical error in the amount of a $569,247 value, but the bill should have been for only Bridgeton value of $54,490. To release the difference.
2. Owner – White River Marine Group, LLC, purchased Hatteras Yachts in 2021. In January 2022, the Tax Department confirmed with Hatteras Yachts that their Business Personal Property had transferred to White River Marine Group, LLC as Hatteras Yachts had listed in previous tax years. White River Marine Group, LLC, did not timely list their Business Personal Property Listing Form by January 31, 2022. The Tax Department mailed Tax Notices on August 22, 2022, and in response White River Marine Group notified the Tax Department that a large amount of Business Personal Property had been disposed, such as machinery, computers, and furniture. The Tax Department properly appraised based upon original information received; however, White River Marine Group, LLC, properly notified the Tax Department within the 30-day window to appeal from receiving the Tax Year 2022 August Tax Notice. The original Tax Year 2022 appraised value was $11,834,848, which needs to be adjusted to $5,172,269 to reflect the returns provided by White River Marine Group, LLC.
The difference in appraised values results in a release of $76,381.14 tax levy. The itemized list below reflects the Original Tax Notice and the Revised Tax Notice:
|Original Tax Notice
|Revised Tax Notice
|Appraised Value
|$11,834,848.00
|$5,172,269.00
|County General Tax
|$66,275.15
|$28,964.71
|County Late Listing Penalty
|$6,627.52
|$2,896.47
|New Bern
|$57,067.64
|$24,940.68
|New Bern Vehicle Fee
|$25.00
|$25.00
|Total
|$135,702.07
|$59,320.93
$135,702.07 – $59,320.93 = $76,381.14 Release
C. SHERIFF’S OFFICE DONATION ROLLOVER BUDGET AMENDMENT
The Sheriff’s Office is requesting that unused donated funds made to the Sheriff’s Office in FY 22 be moved to FY 23. These funds were donated to the office by various citizens and businesses for multiple divisions and to be used at the Sheriff’s discretion. There is also the amount that was paid to the Sheriff’s Office for the 2023-year calendar.
The Board will be requested to approve a Budget Amendment, shown as
Attachment #1.C, in the amount of $12,918.00.
D. COOPERATIVE EXTENSION BATE FOUNDATION BUDGET AMENDMENT
Cooperative Extension is requesting to roll forward their 4-H Camping Program Grant that was awarded last fiscal year. The 4-H camp was cancelled due to a COVID outbreak among camp counselors. The Bate Foundation was contacted to see about keeping the grant funding to use this fiscal year (22-23) for “Tinker Boxes.” North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University recently started a program using such boxes to peak interest in students in the STEM programs. The boxes are free and shipped directly to the youth at their homes. There were 19 youths that signed up for this program, but NCA&T did not have enough boxes for all who wanted to participate. We’re hoping to use Bate Foundation grant funds to bring these Tinker Boxes to youth in Craven County. Any remaining funds will be used to purchase life cycle kits and embryology supplies to be used across the county in schools, libraries,
4-H Clubs and housing authorities to teach the youth.
The Board will be requested to approve the Budget Amendment, shown as
Attachment #1.D, in the amount of $2,500.00.
Board Action: A roll call vote is needed to approve the consent agenda items
2. CHARTERS OF FREEDOM PRESENTATION
1/Lt. USMC Ron Lewis, Treasurer/Facilitator for Charters of Freedom and Dr. David Streater, Education Director, will be presenting on behalf of Foundation Forward, Inc., an educational nonprofit organization that builds Charters of Freedom settings in communities across the United States. These settings are replicas of the displays of our founding documents (the Declaration of Independence, the United States Constitution, and the Bill of Rights) as seen in the National Archives in Washington, D.C. and are built to last 300-500 years. Refer to Attachment # 2 for more information.
Board Action: Receive information
3. TRYON PALACE INCLUSIVE PUBLIC ART INITIATIVE PRESENTATION
Sharon Bryant, African American Outreach Coordinator, will provide a PowerPoint presentation on the Inclusive Public Art Initiative at Tryon Palace
A copy of her presentation is shown as Attachment #3.
Board Action: Receive information
4. PUBLIC SCHOOL BUILDING REPAIR & RENOVATION FUND PROJECT
Stacy Lee, Assistant Superintendent of Operations, and Craig Warren, Finance Director, will make a presentation on the Public School Building Repair & Renovation Fund through the NC Education Lottery.
The following are a summary of the proposed uses of the fund:
*Internet Phone Cabling = $235,000.00
*Grover C. Fields Middle School Performing Art Center ADA Lift = $5,000.00
*New Bern High School Child Care Conversion = $100,000.00
*Grover C. Fields Middle School Canopy = $50,000.00
*Painting Multiple Sites = $210,000.00
*Grease Traps = $60,000.00
*Safety and Security Updates = $140,000.00
The Board will be requested to approve a Budget Amendment, shown as
Attachment #4, in the amount of $800,000.00.
Board Action: Authorize the Chairman to sign the funding applications and approve the associated Budget Amendment in the amount of $800,000.00; a roll call vote is needed.
5. CRAVEN AGING PLANNING BOARD – HCCBG REVISED RECOMMENDED BUDGET FY 2022-2023
Clayton Gaskins, Chairman, will present the revised recommended funding allocations from the Craven Aging Planning Board (CAPB) Budget Committee for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 for the Home and Community Care Block Grant (HCCBG), as shown in Attachment #5. A total of $15,772 from CARTS is being reallocated to Dept of Social Services Senior Center Operations (60% or $9,463) and Havelock Senior Center Operations (40% or $6,309) plus the 10% county match.
Also included in the attachment for the Board’s approval is a Budget Amendment in the amount of $34,688.00, which reflects adjusting DSS In Home line item to align with budget amounts.
Board Action: Approval of the presented budget by the Craven Aging Planning Board and approve associated Budget Amendment in the amount of $34,688.00; a roll call vote is needed
6. DEPARTMENTAL MATTERS: HEALTH
A. HOSPICE BILLING RATES
Medicaid is increasing Hospice reimbursement rates. Increasing Hospice rates would allow the agency to capture additional revenue to help offset increases in employee wages and other Hospice costs. If adopted, the following rates would become effective for Craven County Hospice retroactively on October 1, 2022:
Routine Hospice Care $ 212.00 per day
Continuous Home Care $ 64.00 per hour
Inpatient Respite Care $ 493.00 per day
General Inpatient Care $1,112.00 per day
A copy of the new fee request is shown in Attachment 6.A.
Board Action: Approve new billing rates for Hospice
B. ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH NEW FEE REQUEST
Tattoo events such as fundraisers, for example, are becoming more popular. This new fee request for a Tattoo Artist Temporary Permit (which does not exceed 7 consecutive days) will offer tattoo artists a secondary option to an annual permit. The annual permit fee remains at $200.00, and the department is requesting a temporary permit fee for $100.00.
A copy of the new fee request is shown in Attachment #6.B.
Board Action: Approve new fee request for Environmental Health
7. DEPARTMENTAL MATTERS: TAX
A. TAX REVALUATION 2023 – PRESENTATION OF SCHEDULES OF VALUES, STANDARDS AND RULES
In compliance with North Carolina General Statute 105-317, Tax Administrator, Leslie Young, will present the Schedules of Values, Standards and Rules for our countywide Revaluation 2023.
Commissioners will receive a copy of the Schedules of Values, Standards and Rules separate from the Agenda, and a copy will be available for public viewing at the Craven County Tax Office and Craven County Manager’s Office, as well as on the Craven County website.
Board Action: Receive information
B. REQUEST TO SET PUBLIC HEARING
In compliance with North Carolina General Statute 105-317(c)(2)(b), the Craven County Board of County Commissioners will be requested to hold a Public Hearing on Monday, November 07, 2022 at 6:00 p.m., or soon thereafter. The purpose of the Public Hearing is to allow the general public to comment regarding the Schedules of Values, Standards, and Rules that is scheduled to be adopted by the Board on November 21, 2022. The Schedules of Values, Standards, and Rules will be effective for Revaluation 2023 on January 01, 2023 and serve for the five-year Revaluation Cycle.
Board Action: Set Public Hearing as advertised and requested
8. DEPARTMENTAL MATTERS: SHERIFF – NORTH CAROLINA GOVERNOR’S HIGHWAY SAFETY PROGRAM (NCGHSP) GRANT
The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has received approval for a $25,000.00 Grant from NCDPS through the Governor’s Highway Safety Program. This grant is being awarded to cover costs of sworn deputy compensatory time pay-outs in relation to special assignments outside the hours of regular duty. These special assignments are to be directed by the Sheriff.
The Board will be requested to approve the Budget Amendment, shown as
Attachment #8, in the amount of $25,000.00
Board Action: Approve Budget Amendment in the amount of $25,000.00; a roll call vote is needed
9. DEPARTMENTAL MATTERS: EMERGENCY SERVICES – EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT PERFORMANCE GRANT-AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN ACT (EMPG-ARPA) GRANT MATCH
Emergency Management Performance Grant-American Rescue Plan Act is a grant to enhance Emergency Management Program in the amount of $15,319.00. Emergency Services would like to purchase a Marine Flir Thermal Camera and Cold weather suits for the marine boat that is used for water search and rescue mission.
The Board will be requested to approve the Budget Amendment, shown as
Attachment #9, in the amount of $15,319.00.
Board Action: Approve Budget Amendment in the amount of $15,319.00; a roll call vote is needed
10. DEPARTMENTAL MATTERS: WATER
A. BUDGET AMENDMENT – INCREASED COSTS OF WATER TREATMENT CHEMICALS AND INCREASED SAMPLING VOLUME
Sodium hydroxide, sodium hypochlorite (bleach), and calcite are chemicals that are a necessity in the production of safe, high quality drinking water. There have been significant increases in the prices of these chemicals and the market remains volatile. Sodium hydroxide alone has seen price a greater than 200% increase in the last 18 months. In addition to the cost of treatment chemicals, the Craven County water system population has increased to 36,380 individuals, prompting Public Water Supply to require 10 additional monthly bacteriological samples beginning September 1, 2022. Chemical market volatility and increased sampling frequency were not anticipated at the time of budget preparation.
The Board will be requested to approve a Budget Amendment, shown as
Attachment #10.A, in the amount of $60,000, to cover the increased costs of water treatment chemicals and increased sampling volume.
Board Action: Approve Budget Amendment in the amount of $60,000.00; a roll call vote is needed
B. METER CHANGE OUT
Craven County has over 15,000 water meters of varying age spread out across the county. Reading each meter manually puts a strain on staff as well as causes safety concerns in high traffic areas and construction zones like the Highway 70 corridor. The water department has reviewed several options for advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) over the past few years. It has been determined that the Sensus product offers the best solution to reading meters remotely due to the ability to cover a large geographic region with rural areas similar to the Craven County water system. Sensus utilizes antennas placed on elevated storage tanks that collect data from transmitters placed on water meters. The data is collected and transmitted using a proprietary frequency. Any meters that cannot be read with antennas will be read utilizing “drive-by” technology that the county already possesses. The plan is to complete the meter change out in phases with the first phase replacing 2400 meters located within the construction area of Highway 70 in James City. Construction along Highway 70 presents challenges to meter reading that pose significant safety issues. Staff feels that eliminating these safety issues is a priority for the County.
Subsequent phases will focus on changing out meters on rural routes that take a significant amount of time to read. Ultimately this meter change out project will provide an increased level of safety while also improving customer service by increasing the accuracy of readings and decreasing billing time. In addition to increasing accuracy, AMI offers better leak detection to help customers incur less cost due to plumbing issues.
Staff requests that the Board of Commissioners approve the sole sourcing of Sensus products through Ferguson for the meter change out project based on the determination that the Sensus product bests fits the needs of Craven County water, the county has Sensus infrastructure in place throughout the county, and Ferguson is the only provider for Sensus products in North Carolina.
A map of the Water Department AMI Project Phase 1 is shown as Attachment #10.B.
Board Action: Approve sole sourcing pursuant to NCGS 143-129(e)(6) of Sensus products through Ferguson for meter change out project.
11. APPOINTMENTS
A. PENDING
B. CURRENT
C. UPCOMING
Board Action: Appointments will be effective immediately, unless otherwise specified.
A. Pending:
– Emergency Medical Services
– Fire Tax Commissioners (TWP 9)
– Havelock/Craven County Library Board
– Voluntary Agricultural District (District 6)
B. Current:
-City of New Bern Board of Adjustment
ETJ appointment needed – see Attachment #11.B
-Voluntary Ag District
Ricky Harrison (District 1) – does not wish to be reappointed
Local Emergency Planning Committee
Scott Dixon (CarolinaEast) resigned
Applicant Daniel Hill (who retired from City of New Bern) seeks appointment to fill this seat – See Attachment #11.B.1
– Community Child Protection Team
Tracey Brenneman resigned
Applicant Alicia Rodeberg (new GAL appointee) seeks to fill this seat – See Attachment #11.B.2
C: UPCOMING: Terms Expiring
-Fire Tax Commissioners Board
Rodney Russell (TWP 3 Dover)
– Coastal Regional Solid Waste Management Authority
Joe Fogleman
-Craven County Recreational Advisory Council
Bill Taylor
– New Bern/Craven County Library Board
Tere Otero
– Nursing Home Advisory Committee
Norma Morra
– Regional Aging Advisory Board
Lavick Williams
– Craven County Health Board
Kenneth Holton
Adrienne Earle
– Fireman’s Relief Fund Board of Trustees
William McCoy (TWP 3 Cove City)
Stuart Blount (TWP 8 West New Bern
12. COUNTY ATTORNEY’S REPORT
A. INITIAL OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY – 2706 MCKINLEY AVE.,NEW BERN (PARCEL NUMBER 8-037-061-C)
The County has received an offer in the amount of $2,500.00 for this real property, which was acquired jointly with the City of New Bern through a tax foreclosure, with past due taxes and costs of foreclosure totaling $3,219.12. The tax value of this property is $4,500.00. Attachment #12.A contains are copies of the Offer to Purchase, Foreclosure Deed, GIS information, and proposed resolution approving the offer and authorizing the upset bid process.
Note that this property is jointly owned with the City of New Bern, which has already approved this initial offer.
Should the Board of Commissioners approve this transaction, the proposed resolution should be adopted, which will in turn authorize advertisement for upset bids. Once the upset bid process is concluded, this transaction will be brought back before the Board of Commissioners for final approval.
Board Action: Adopt resolution approving transaction and authorizing the upset bid process
B. CHANGE IN DESIGNATION OF TWO BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT MEMBERS
The County Ordinances on Developmental Regulations (Chapter 41) provide for a Board of Adjustment consisting of 5 regular members and 2 alternate members. However, the County website and the existing bylaws are inconsistent, as they indicate that the Board of Adjustment consists of 7 regular members. The Board of Adjustment needs to convene currently for the first time in several years to consider a special use application and this procedural inconsistency should be clarified prior to that time.
Should the Board of Commissioners take the action below, staff will work to propose amended bylaws for consideration for the Board of Adjustment and update the website to be consistent with the Ordinances.
Board Action: Motion to redesignate the status of 2 current members of the Board of Adjustment from regular to alternate members.
C. PURCHASE OF REAL PROPERTY – COASTAL CAROLINA AIRPORT
As requested by the Coastal Carolina Airport Authority, the County has reached an agreement to purchase certain real estate for ultimate use by the Airport. The property is located at the intersection of Airport Road and Old Airport Road and is scheduled to close later this month. The County will close on the purchase at this time and fund it, and at a later point the Airport Authority will reimburse the County through FAA grant awards. Included as Attachment #12.C are copies of the purchase contract, a contract assignment and an aerial map showing the precise location.
Board Action: The Board of Commissioners is asked to approve the contract and the contract assignment and to authorize the Chairman, the Clerk, the County Manager, the Assistant County Manager and the County Attorney to take such action and to execute and deliver such documents as may be necessary or desirable to finalize the purchase of the described real property.
D. TRANSFER OF REAL PROPERTIES TO CITY OF NEW BERN, FOR FURTHER TRANSFER TO THE CITY OF NEW BERN REDEVELOPMENT COMMISSION
The City of New Bern has requested the transfer of several properties owned jointly by the City and the County (acquired through the tax foreclosure process); in turn, the City will then donate the properties to the City of New Bern Redevelopment Commission. The donation by the City to the Redevelopment Commission will be pursuant to an agreement requiring that the properties be used by the Redevelopment Commission pursuant to the City’s redevelopment plan. In the event the City reacquires the properties from the Redevelopment Commission, the City will reconvey to the County the interests initially conveyed by the County to the City. The County has participated in similar agreements previously (for instance, for the benefit of Habitat for Humanity), using the same general structure described.
Attachment #12.D is a proposed resolution and a proposed transfer agreement. Note that the transfer agreement, if approved, will not be effective until the agreement between the City and the Redevelopment Commission is finalized.
Board Action: Approve and adopt the proposed resolution which will allow the Chairman, the Clerk and the management team to execute the proposed agreement and any other documents that may be necessary to finalize the arrangement as described.
13. COUNTY MANAGER’S REPORT
14. COMMISSIONERS’ REPORTS
15. CLOSED SESSION
The Board will be requested to go into Closed Session pursuant to
NCGS 143-318.11 (a)(3) Attorney Client Privilege.
Submitted by: Alison Newcombe, Administrative Secretary, Craven County Manager’s Office