Anonymous Donation Made to Oaks Road Academy In Memory of Love Whitfield

The Craven County Partners In Education board announced the receipt of a gift memorializing Love Whitfield at the October board meeting. The gift, an anonymous donation, is in memory of Love Whitfield dedicated to Oaks Road Academy.
Ms. Whitfield passed away in September at the age of 92, and she was truly the epitome of her name. She exemplified love through caring for her family, extended family, and neighbors. She operated an in-home daycare for over fifty years and loved each child as her own. Her legacy is the Godly influence and positive impact she had upon those children. She enjoyed teaching others, and to know her was to love her. Our donor chose Oaks Road Academy because all five of Ms. Whitfield’s children attended Oaks Road Elementary School.
Our donor explained, “Ms. Whitfield devoted her career to pre-school children, and it is our pleasure to make this donation in her memory.”
The funds will be used to allow our Oaks Road Academy students to select their own books to keep through the Lexia “level up” reading program to improve their literacy skills and to help them fall in love with reading by allowing them to choose books to keep as their own as they reach their learning goals. We know that providing the means for children to decide which books they want to read at home and keep for their own will help students build healthy habits of life-long reading.
Craven County Partners In Education provides grant funding and special programs to classrooms and schools within the Craven County Schools system. It is a 501(c)(3) Non-Profit Corporation, Tax ID #56-1335975, and donations are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law. Financial information about this organization and a copy of its license are available from the State Solicitation Licensing Branch. The license is not an endorsement by the State.
For more information about how you can support PIE, contact Darlene Brown at 514-6321 or via email. Visit the PIE website to learn more about the programs offered by Partners In Education.
By Darlene J. Brown