7th Annual Veterans Stand-Down

Veterans Employment Base Camp and Organic Garden will team up with Craven NC Works Employment office will host a veteran’s outreach with a special event called a veteran’s stand-down on Nov. 9, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the National Guard Armory located at 301 Glenburnie St. New Bern, NC.
This event will primarily benefit homeless veterans in Craven, Pamlico, Jones, and Carteret County but is open to veterans of all eras, active-duty personnel, family members and caregivers.
What’s a veterans standdown? The original Stand Down for homeless veterans was modeled after a concept used during the Vietnam War to provide a safe retreat for units returning from combat operations. At secure base camp areas, troops were able to take care of personal hygiene, get clean uniforms, enjoy warm meals, receive medical and dental care, mail and receive letters, and enjoy the camaraderie of friends in a safe environment. We are expecting up to 200 Veterans that will be in need of services.
The standdown will fall in the middle of a week of events for veterans:
Nov. 8 and 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Veterans Job Fair National Guard Armory
Nov. 11 from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., March for the 22 at 8400 Hwy 17 in Pollocksville to Union Point Park see website
Nov from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Veterans Day Luncheon, Temple Baptist Church
Through this stand-down and partnership with over 50 federal, state, and local civic and veteran organizations, we will be able to provide needed intensive resources to homeless veterans or those in danger of becoming homeless. Any question contact Tonywanda Jackson, Disabled Veteran Outreach Programmer at 252-514-4828 or Lovay Wallace-Singleton, Executive Director at 252-617-2848. Hope to see you there!
By Lovay Wallace-Singleton