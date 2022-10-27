2022 Paddling for Pennies Honors Late Wayne County Sheriff Deputy

Paddling for Pennies (P4P), a 501(c)(3) Nonprofit, will paddle in kayaks the entire 193 miles of the Neuse River beginning at Falls Damn all the way to New Bern in just 4 days!
This year’s run named in honor of Sergeant Matthew Fishman, the Wayne County Sheriff Deputy that gave his life in the line of duty on Aug. 2.
We will depart Falls Damn in Raleigh NC on Nov. 2 and should arrive in New Bern, NC on Nov. 6. This year’s paddle is expected to present challenges not experienced on prior trips due to extremely low, very slow-moving water levels in the river, shortened daylight hours combined with potentially cold weather-related issues.
The organization began in 2013 when two local Firefighters, Lieutenant Allen Williford and Assistant Chief Paul Zais (both now at Northside Fire Department in Archers Lodge NC) with its mission in mind: “Providing Emotional, Physical and Financial Support for First Responders, Active-Duty Military and Veterans experiencing hardships”. To date P4P has helped serve several local and across the state of NC, First Responder families during a crisis.
Launch/Land locations:
– Depart on Nov. 2 at 8 a.m. from Falls Canoe launch located at 12101 Old Falls of Neuse Road in Wake Forest, NC
– Arrive on Nov. 6 between 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. at 405 Harbor Drive in New Bern
Submitted by Lisa Thompson