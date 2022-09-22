Youth Big Band and Choir from Germany to Perform at Christ Church

Christ Episcopal Church proudly presents the Youth Big Band and Choir from Flensburg, Germany (approximately 40 members ranging from ages 14-18). The group is currently on a U.S. tour and will be performing a concert at 7 p.m. on Oct. 20. The concert is free and open to the public. The address is 320 Pollock Street in New Bern.
The enthusiasm of young people for jazz music was the impulse for creating the Youth Big Band at the Altes Gymnasium in Flensburg, which lies on the border between Germany and Denmark. Since its foundation, the Big Band has given numerous concerts throughout Germany and has toured to Denmark, Great Britain, Russia, the Ukraine, Japan, and the United States. The repertoire is traditional and modern jazz, but also pop and funk music.
For more information, call 252-633-2109.
By Susan Husson