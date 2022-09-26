Volunteers Needed for Craven County Big Sweep

Craven County Clean Sweep needs volunteers for the Big Sweep litter clean up event being held Saturday, Oct. 1 at various locations in Craven County.
Volunteers will meet at one of four Big Sweep registration and supply distribution sites between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. to sign-up and receive trash bags, gloves, litter grabbers, safety vests and suggestions for sites in need of clean up. Volunteers can also select their own site or neighborhood to clean up as part of Big Sweep. There are four registration and supply distribution locations volunteers can report to on the day of the event. No advance registration is required.
Big Sweep registration and supply sites will be at:
New Bern – Craven County Administration Building Parking Lot, 406 Craven Street
Havelock – Havelock City Hall Parking Lot, 1 Governmental Avenue
Vanceboro – Vanceboro Town Hall Parking Lot, 7905 Main Street
Cove City – Cove City Town Hall Parking Lot, 204 S. Main Street
“Anyone can volunteer to work Big Sweep and they can clean up an assigned area or choose to clean up their own neighborhood or waterways using their boat. The goal is to keep Craven County clean, which protects our environment for residents, visitors, and wildlife,” Pam Hawkins, Clean Sweep Coordinator said.
After collecting supplies, volunteers will set their own clean up schedule. There is no specific clean up length required, and the filled trash bags can be left in the cleanup area right of way and they will be collected.
“Big Sweep is a flexible event. We will provide clean up supplies to anyone who wants to coordinate a Big Sweep cleanup group in their own neighborhood or area. This is also a great opportunity for scout troops, school groups and clubs,” Hawkins stated.
Craven County Clean Sweep’s mission is to encourage citizens of Craven County to implement sound waste disposal practices through education and special events such as the Big Sweep. There are four Clean Sweep events each year on the first Saturday of February, May, August, and October.
For more information, contact Pam Hawkins, Clean Sweep Coordinator at 252-633-0397.
Submitted by Amber Parker, Craven County Human Resources