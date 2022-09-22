Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play at New Bern Civic Theatre

Ticket holders are in on the fun as members of a studio audience witnessing a live radio play as it was done in the 1940s. A handful of actors, a parade of accents, live sound effects, and vintage commercials bring three abridged Hitchcock classic films to life! Part of the 2022 NBCT Season, brought to you by season sponsor, Toyota of New Bern and an anonymous donor honoring Habitat for Humanity. Run dates are September 23 – October 2.
Tickets available at New Bern Civic Theatre or by calling 252-634-9057.
By Michael Tahaney