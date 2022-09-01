Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: September 1 – 5, 2022

Around Town
High School Football game between the New Bern Bears and West Craven Eagles tomorrow, September 2 starting at 7:00 p.m. at 4200 Academic Drive. Purchase tickets at the gate for $7.
Things to Do
2nd – 11th: Magic Midways – New Bern Family Days with Amusement Rides, Food Courts, and Games at Lawson Creek Park.
2nd: Footloose on the Neuse Summer Concert featuring The Tams, 6:30 p.m. at Union Point Park. Call New Bern Parks and Recreation 252-639-2901.
3rd: Comic Con Invades Craven County, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at Craven County Jaycees Fairgrounds, 3700 U.S. Highway 70. Call 252-636-0303.
3rd: Kitten Adoption at PetSmart, 11:00 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 3007 Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Presented by Jenna Marie and Colonial Capital Humane Society.
3rd: Stanly-Spaight Duel, 4:00 p.m. at New Bern Academy, 508 New Street. Call Tryon Palace 252-639-3524.
Stop by the New Bern Farmers Market every Saturday! Get locally grown produce, foods, arts, crafts and meet new friends or catch up with old ones! They are open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 412 S. Front St.
Visit the New Bern-Craven County Public Library for free Wi-Fi, computer classes, bingo, book contests, special exhibits, reading programs, DVD/movie rentals, story hours, and more!
Entertainment and Live Music
Thursday
– Karaoke Night at Tap That Beer and Wine, 901 Pollock Street
– Boomerang at Harbour Pointe Grill, 1105 Barkentine Drive
Friday
– Big Sam Lewis and Company and Gigi’s Snack Shack at BrÜtopia, 1201 US Hwy 70 East
– 30 Seconds Rocks at Bootleggers & Barrels, 417 South Front Street
Saturday
– The Bears play for a Luau at Attitudes Pub & Grill, 32 Shoreline Drive in River Bend
Sunday
– All White Labor Day Party at Kem’s Herb & Tea Bar, 801 South Glenburnie Road
Monday
– Craft Night at The Garage, 1209 US Hwy 70 East
Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you, Joanne Freidman, for creating and maintaining this one-stop shop for us to see who’s playing, where.
Arts
Visit Michaelé Artist in Glass & Clay at Studio M and see the 40-Million-Year-Old Tortoise Fossil and all kinds of artworks at 217 Middle Street. Call 252-626-0120.
Accidental Artist at 219-A Craven Street
Bank of the Arts at 317 Middle Street
Bear Hands Art Factory at 1820 Trent Boulevard
Carolina Creations at 317 Pollock Street
Community Artist Gallery at 309 Middle Street
Next Chapter Books & Art at 320 South Front Street
The Last Detail at 206 Craven Street
Outdoor Life
Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities. There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports.
Cool off at the New Bern’s Aquatics Center at 1155 Laura Lane and the George Street Spray Park located behind the police station.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a canoe at Merchant’s Grocery in Brices Creek or watercraft from Stand Up Outfitters on Country Club Rd. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse riding, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For details, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
At the Movies
ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. DC League of Super-Pets (PG), Elvis (PG13), Jurassic World Dominion (PG13), Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG), Nope (R), Thor: Love and Thunder (PG13), Top Gun: Maverick (PG13), and Where the Crawdads Sing (PG13). Coming Soon: Bullet Train (R) on August 5.
Tours
Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt
Take a self-guided tour:
– African American Heritage Tour
– Churches and Cemeteries Tour
– Revolutionary War Walking Tour
Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.
Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.
Boaters and Fishermen
