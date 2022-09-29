Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Sept. 29 – Oct. 2, 2022

Around Town
Hurricane Ian’s is off of the coast of Florida at the time of this posting, 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 29. If you plan on attending an event that’s listed, check with the host in case it was cancelled or rescheduled.
Things to Do
29th: Children’s Story Hour, 4:00 p.m., New Bern-Craven County Public Library, 400 Johnson Street.
30th: Zombie Trill, 4:00 p.m., New Bern-Craven County Public Library, 400 Johnson Street.
30th: Family Movie Night presents ENCANTO! at Centenary United Methodist Church, 309 New Street.
30th & Oct 1st, 2nd: Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play, Fri – Sat: 7:30 p.m., Sun: 2 p.m. at New Bern Civic Theatre, 414 Pollock Street.
1st: Kitten Adoption Event, 11 a.m., PetSmart, 3007 Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
1st: Bingo! Night, 6:00 – 10:00 p.m., Craven County Jaycee’s Fairgrounds, 3700 US 70 East.
2nd: Music & Illusion, 3:00 – 6:00 p.m., 2012 S. Glenburnie Drive.
2nd: Reviving Spaces: Mural Painting Party, 2:00 p.m., 810 Broad Street.
Entertainment and Music
Thursday
Doc Paul at Freshwater Beer Co., 904 Pollock Street
John & Landy at Bootleggers and Barrels, 417 S. Front Street
Friday
So it’s raining…so what…party featuring Doc & Roll at Tonic Parlor, 218 Middle Street
Jim Kohler at Brewery 99, 1014 Pollock Street
Saturday
Voices Carry at Saltwater Grill at River Bend, 1 Marina Road
Sunday
NC Symphony – From Classical to Broadway, New Bern Riverfront Convention Center
Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you, Joanne Freidman, for creating and maintaining this one-stop shop for us to see who’s playing, where.
Arts
Michaelé Rose Watson’s Studio M at 217 Middle St.
The Fire of Freedom is at Cullman Performance Hall, 529 S. Front Street, Sept. 29 at 3:30 p.m.
The Great Fire of New Bern: Images on its 100th Anniversary is at NC History Center, 529 S. Front St., on display through Jan. 29, 2023.
New Bern Academy Exhibits at New Bern Academy, 514 New Street, Sep. 30 – Oct. 2, 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Coastal Photo Club and Bernice Abraham is at Bank of the Arts. Call 252-638-2577.
Works from over 30 talented and award-winning artists are at Community Artist Gallery, 309 Middle St.
Africa to Carolina Exhibit is at the North Carolina History Center, 529 S. Front St., and on display through January 31, 2023.
Activities, Fun, and Games
Accidental Artist, 219-A Craven St.
Beary The Hatchet Axe Throwing Co., 504 S. Front St.
Bear Towne Escape Room, 233 Middle St.
Rollerland, 3502 Neuse Blvd.
New Bern Farmer’s Market at 421 South Front Street is open on Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Visit the New Bern/Craven County Library for free WiFi, computer classes, bingo, book contests, special exhibits, reading programs, DVD/movie rentals, story hours, and more!
Outdoor Life
Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities. There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports.
Watch the East Carolina Amateur Baseball League on Oct. 2 at Kafer Park. Games start at 1:00 p.m.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a canoe at Merchant’s Grocery in Brices Creek or watercraft from Stand Up Outfitters on Country Club Rd. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse riding, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For more information, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
At the Movies
ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. Bros (R), Smile (R), Superspreader: The Rise of #LETUSWORSHIP (PG13), Don’t Worry Darling (R), The Woman King (PG13), Barbarian (R), Beast (R), DC League of Super-Pets (PG), and Where the Crawdads Sing (PG13). Coming Soon: Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (PG) on October 7, Amsterdam (R) on October 7, Halloween Ends (R) on October 14, and Black Adam (PG13) on October 21.
Tours
Take a self-guided tour:
– African American Heritage Tour
– Churches and Cemeteries Tour
– Revolutionary War Walking Tour
Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.
Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt
Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.
Boaters and Fishermen
Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.