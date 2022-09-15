Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Sept. 15 – 18, 2022

Around Town
High school football game between the New Bern Bears and the Havelock Rams on Friday, September 16 at 7:00 at 101 Webb Boulevard, Havelock, NC.
The Town of Trent Woods announced the grand opening of the new dog park at Meadows Family Park on Sept. 18 from 2 – 4 p.m.
Things to Do
15th: Life on the Lesser Stairs, 3:30 p.m. at Tryon Palace, 529 S. Front Street. Call 252-639-3524.
15th: Cattery Adoption Open House, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Colonia Capital Humane Society, 1860 Old Airport Road.
16th: Food Truck Friday – Capone’s Taste of Philly, 6:00 p.m., 904 Pollock Street.
17th: Bald Eagle Release, 11:00 a.m., Martin Marietta Park.
17th: Kitten Adoption Even, 11:00 AM, PetSmart, 3007 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.
17th: Constitution Week Ringing of the Bells Ceremony, 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Christ Church, 320 Pollock Street.
18th: Tats for Tails, fundraiser for CCHS, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Lucky Street Tattoos, 981 US Hwy 70 East.
Entertainment and Music
Thursday
– Big Sam & Company at Tonic Parlor, 220 Middle Street
Friday
– Marye McDaniel at Sara’s Big Apple, 1150 Broad Creed Road
– The Mad Fiddler at Brewery 99, 1014 Pollock Street
Saturday
– Bad Decisions at Blackbeard’s Tripe Play Restaurant, 415 South Front Street
– Work in Progress Acoustic Trio, Saltwalter Grill at River Bend, 1 Marina Road
Sunday
– Jeep Meet up at Tap That!, 901 Pollock Street
Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you, Joanne Freidman, for creating and maintaining this one-stop shop for us to see who’s playing, where.
Arts
Check out the 40-Million-Year-Old Tortoise Fossil and all kinds of artworks at Michaelé Rose Watson’s Studio M at 217 Middle St.
Outlander: Spark of the Rebellion is at Tryon Palace Front Gates, Saturday, September 17 at 9:15 a.m.
The Great Fire of New Bern: Images on its 100th Anniversary is at NC History Center, 529 S. Front St., Monday, September 19 at 10:00 a.m.
Coastal Photo Club and Bernice Abraham is at Bank of the Arts. Call 252-638-2577.
At the Gallery featuring the music of Leiber and Stoller, performed by Nicky Harris at Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle Street.
Works from over 30 talented and award-winning artists are at Community Artist Gallery, 309 Middle St.
Africa to Carolina Exhibit is at the North Carolina History Center, 529 S. Front St., and on display through January 31, 2023.
Activities, Fun, and Games
Watch the East Carolina Amateur Baseball League on Sept. 18 at Kafer Park. Royals at A’s starts at 1:00 p.m. and Padres at Rockies at 4:00 p.m.
High School Football games: New Bern at Havelock (watch live). West Craven Eagles at home vs. the Ayden-Grifton Chargers on Sept. 16 at 7:00 p.m. at 2600 Streets Ferry Road.
Accidental Artist, 219-A Craven St.
Beary The Hatchet Axe Throwing Co., 504 S. Front St.
Bear Towne Escape Room, 233 Middle St.
Jumpin’ Jive Battlefield, Laser Tag Center, 2911 Brunswick Ave.
Rollerland, 3502 Neuse Blvd.
New Bern Farmer’s Market at 421 South Front Street is open on Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Visit the New Bern/Craven County Library for free WiFi, computer classes, bingo, book contests, special exhibits, reading programs, DVD/movie rentals, story hours, and more!
Outdoor Life
Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities. There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a canoe at Merchant’s Grocery in Brices Creek or watercraft from Stand Up Outfitters on Country Club Rd. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse riding, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For more information, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
At the Movies
ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. Pearl (R), Running the Bases (PG), The Woman King (PG13), The Invitation (PG13), Beast (R), DC League of Super-Pets (PG), Where the Crawdads Sing (PG13), and Top Gun: Maverick (PG13). Coming Soon: Don’t Worry Darling (R) on September 23.
Tours
Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt
Take a self-guided tour:
– African American Heritage Tour
– Churches and Cemeteries Tour
– Revolutionary War Walking Tour
Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.
Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.
Boaters and Fishermen
Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.