Sound Rivers Swim Guide Report – September 2, 2022

September 2, 2022
Sound Rivers Swim Guide - September 2 2022
Sound Rivers Swim Guide Map – September 2 2022

Happy Labor Day! These are our last Swim Guide results of the season! We’d like to thank our many volunteers across the Neuse and Tar-Pamlico watersheds who have diligently delivered samples to us, all summer long. We could do it without you – thank you!

We’ll see y’all next year for a sixth season. If you like Swim Guide, how about chipping in $5 so we can come back better than ever next summer? Thanks and happy swimming!

(A green icon means a site has passed; a red icon means a site has failed; a gray icon means data was not available)

Upper Neuse

Two sites failed on the Upper Neuse this week: Clayton River Walk and Poole Road. Clayton River Walk failed eight out of 14 times it was tested this summer!

Lower Neuse

Only one site failed this week: Lawson Park in New Bern. Data wasn’t available for Slocum Creek in Havelock.

Tar-Pamlico

The Tar-Pamlico got an all clear for swimming! Every site passed.

Happy swimming, folks! 

By Sound Rivers

