The New Bern Police Department now offers smartphone users the ability to share anonymous tips with law enforcement. Tip411, powered by CitizenObserver, enables the public to send text messages and open a dialog with a police officer in real time. Users who do not have a smartphone can report anonymous tips using an internet-based version of the program on the police department website.
To report a tip, text NBPDTIP along with your message to 847411 (tip411). The program can be used to report public safety information, suspicious activity, etc., and users can also attach photos and videos to their texts. Android users can download the New Bern PD app from the Google Play Store to access Tip411. An iPhone app is still in development.
“This capability will make it even easier to connect with the police department and help maintain New Bern as a safe place to live, work, and visit,” said Chief Patrick Gallagher. “Everyone has a smartphone these days, and texting has become the go-to for communicating with friends, family, coworkers, neighbors, businesses, and organizations. It’s important that we continue to implement new technologies that allow people to communicate with us and partner with us to help keep our community safe.”
The tip411 system is 100% anonymous. The platform removes all identifying information before officers receive it, and there is no way to identify the sender.
“This system has been successful in communities across the U.S.,” said Terry Halsch, President of tip411. “Departments have been helped tremendously by members of the public who have sent anonymous text messages to police with important information that often leads to arrests.”
The New Bern Police Department is committed to partnering with the community. Citizens are encouraged to become a “Partner in Policing” by reporting suspected illegal activity to the New Bern Police Department TIPS line at 252-636-5034 or Craven County Crime Stopper line at 252-633-5141. If you “See Something, Say Something”.
For additional information, please contact Lieutenant Donald McInnis, Public Information Officer at the New Bern Police Department at (252) 672-4274.
By Lieutenant Donald A McInnis, Jr.