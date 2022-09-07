Public Invited to the Fairfield Harbour 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

The public is invited to the Fairfield Harbour 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on Sunday, September 11, 2022. The ceremony will take place at the 9/11 Memorial located at Fairfield Harbour Community Center and Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department, 585 Broad Creek Road.
The ceremony is from 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. and will include a color guard from Cherry Point Marine Corps Air Station, remarks, and the laying of a wreath.
Betsy Conzelman, Fairfield Harbour resident, was the civil engineer behind the development of Fairfield’s monument. The 9/11 Monument was built by local contractors and community members. They worked side by side to place two steel beams from the rubble of the World Trade Center in their final resting place in Fairfield Harbour.
The 9/11 Memorial, which honors the victims of the 2001 terrorist attack, is located at the Fairfield Harbour Community Center and Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department. The 911 Memorial was dedicated in 2011 and includes actual girders from the World Trade Center.
History of Fairfield Harbour’s 9/11 Memorial
Following the terrorist attack of September 11, 2001, the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department requested and was awarded two pieces of artifact steel from the ruins of the World Trade Center. The land for the memorial was given and forever dedicated by the FHPOA to serve as the final resting place for the steel. The site was designed and engineered by Betsy Conzelman and built with donations from property owners, local contractors, and vendors.
For details on the construction of the 911 Memorial Monument, click on the You Tube video below.
It All Came Together – Part 2 Construction of the Fairfield Harbour 9-11 Memorial – YouTube
Fairfield Harbour Community Center and Tri-County Fire Department
585 Broad Creek Road New Bern, NC, 28564
We Will Never Forget
For more information: call 252-633-5500 or email FHPOA