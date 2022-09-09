Over a Thousand Cyclists Will Come Together this Weekend for Bike MS: Historic New Bern

An estimated 1,300 cyclists will hit the road for the Bike MS: Historic New Bern Ride on Sept. 10 – 11, 2022. Hosted by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Bike MS: Historic New Bern Ride is an opportunity for companies, coworkers, neighbors, friends and family to team up for an extraordinary ride to make a difference in the lives of nearly 1 million people living with multiple sclerosis in the U.S.
Cyclists will ride 30 to 200 miles over 2 days, departing from Union Point Park in New Bern on September 10 and again on September 11. This fully supported ride will feature fully stocked rest stops every 10 to 12 miles, bike mechanics, medical volunteers, and Support & Gear vehicles. Once in back at Union Point Park, they will enjoy the festivities in the Team Village, live music, a dinner buffet and an awards program honoring top fundraisers.
This year, the Bike MS: Historic New Bern Ride has raised $1.1 million towards the $1.5 million goal to change the world for people with MS. Funds raised fuel life-changing breakthroughs for the nearly one million people in the US living with the challenges and uncertainty of MS.
When: Sept. 10 – 11, start time 8 a.m.
Where: Union Point Park located at 210 East Front Street
Route Options: 30, 50, 75 or 100 miles each day
Why Bike MS: Bike MS brings people together as individuals and teams to change the world for people with MS. Funds raised fuel life-changing breakthroughs for the one million people in the US living with the challenges and uncertainty of MS.
Participation/Volunteer Registration: Bike MS: Historic New Bern Ride, 855-372-1331 or via email. $70 day of registration with $300 fundraising minimum.
Sponsors: Primal is the Premier National Sponsor of Bike MS and the official National Cycling Apparel Sponsor. Primal also sponsors “I Ride with MS,” a special program recognizing Bike MS cyclists living with the disease. Left Hand Brewing Company is the National Sponsor of Bike MS. Bike MS: Historic New Bern Ride is locally sponsored by Bristol Myers Squibb, Raleigh Brewing Company, CarolinaEast, Martin Marietta, Johnson & Johnson, and Cella Ford.
About Multiple Sclerosis
Multiple sclerosis is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system. There is currently no cure for MS. Symptoms vary from person to person and range from numbness and tingling to mobility challenges, blindness and paralysis. An estimated 1 million people live with MS in the United States. Most people are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50 and it affects women three times more than men.
About the National Multiple Sclerosis Society
The National MS Society, founded in 1946, funds cutting-edge research, drives change through advocacy, and provides programs and services to help people affected by MS live their best lives.
Connect to learn more and get involved: nationalMSsociety.org or 1-800-344-4867. Follow: @bikems on Facebook; @bike_ms on Instagram; use #bikeMS.
By Casey Kasko, Director, Bike MS