No One Fights Alone T-Shirt Fundraiser

The 1845 Firefighters Foundation, in conjunction with New Bern Fire-Rescue is selling pink Breast Cancer Awareness shirts.
A portion of the proceeds will go to cancer research and the rest will stay with the nonprofit 1845 Firefighters Foundation, to assist with needy families and children at Christmas.
Sizes small through XL are $20, 2X and 3X are $22.
Shirts can be purchased at New Bern Fire-Rescue’s headquarters station at 1401 Neuse Boulevard in New Bern, from 8:00 a.m. until 5 p.m., Mondays – Fridays.
Submitted by New Bern Fire-Rescue