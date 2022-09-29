New Bern Police Report Missing/Runaway Juvenile

On Sept. 28, 2022, at 2:47 p.m., Isabelle Eggington, 17 years old, was reported missing from her residence on Neuchatel Court. Isabelle was last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at approximately 10:00 p.m. and is described as a white female, 5’4″, 126 lbs., blue eyes, and blonde hair. She has a birth mark on her left arm and a nose piercing. She may be in the company of other friends, attempting to return to her home state of Utah.
Anyone with information on Isabelle’s whereabouts are asked to please contact with New Bern Police Department at 252-633-2020.
By Captain Daren Fuller