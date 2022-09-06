New Bern Police Investigate Shooting

On September 6, 2022, at 1:15 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Main Street, New Bern, NC in reference to a report of gunshots being fired. The caller reported that at least one individual had been shot. The victim was located at CarolinaEast Medical Center, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. This investigation remains active and anyone with information is asked to call the New Bern Police Department at 252-633-2020.
The New Bern Police Department is committed to partnering with the community. Citizens are encouraged to become a “Partner in Policing” by reporting suspected illegal activity to the New Bern Police Department’s TIPS line at 252-636-5034 or the Craven County Crime Stoppers line at 252-633-5141. For additional information, please contact Lieutenant D. McInnis, Public Information Officer at the New Bern Police Department at 252-672-4274.
By Daren T. Fuller, Captain