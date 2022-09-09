Email This Post Email This Post

New Bern Market

September 8, 2022

Check out “Everything under the sun (and then some)” at 421 South Front Street.

You’re invited. Sunday, September 11 at 10 a.m. till 3 p.m.

– Soy candles, cards & gnomes

– Used antique store

– Hand-crafted lamps

– Glass & decorated items

– Candles moisturizing

– Life & wellness counselor

– Vintage art

– Antique furniture & clothing

– Rattle Man (book)

– Handmade Jewelry

– Drinkware, keychains, home décor, shadow boxes & ornaments

– Household items

– Wood, leather CHC

– Sterling silver jewelry & other items

– Knit & crochet gifts

– Crafter greeting cards & such

– Farmasi & handmade jewelry/crafts

Some vendor space available. Call Lisa at 315-430-7951.

Submitted by Brenda, Designer/Owner, Beartown Gifts

Note: Although this event will take place inside the New Bern Farmers Market, it is rented by different vendors than the Saturday market. – Wendy Card

