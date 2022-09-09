New Bern Market

Check out “Everything under the sun (and then some)” at 421 South Front Street.
You’re invited. Sunday, September 11 at 10 a.m. till 3 p.m.
– Soy candles, cards & gnomes
– Used antique store
– Hand-crafted lamps
– Glass & decorated items
– Candles moisturizing
– Life & wellness counselor
– Vintage art
– Antique furniture & clothing
– Rattle Man (book)
– Handmade Jewelry
– Drinkware, keychains, home décor, shadow boxes & ornaments
– Household items
– Wood, leather CHC
– Sterling silver jewelry & other items
– Knit & crochet gifts
– Crafter greeting cards & such
– Farmasi & handmade jewelry/crafts
Some vendor space available. Call Lisa at 315-430-7951.
Submitted by Brenda, Designer/Owner, Beartown Gifts
Note: Although this event will take place inside the New Bern Farmers Market, it is rented by different vendors than the Saturday market. – Wendy Card